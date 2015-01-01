पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक:पति-पत्नी ने की आत्महत्या

जमुई /चकाई9 घंटे पहले
मृत दंपति के परिजनों का बयान दर्ज करती पुलिस।
  • सनकी मिजाज का था अजय राम, पत्नी से अक्सर होता था विवाद
  • नगड़ी पंचमुखी चौक का मामला: रात में खाना खाने के बाद कमरे में पति ने साड़ी का फंदा लगा और पत्नी ने जहर पीकर दे दी जान, घटनास्थल से साक्ष्य बरामद कर जांच में जुटी पुलिस

अपासी विवाद में शुक्रवार की रात पति-पत्नी ने आत्महत्या कर ली। मामला चकाई थानाक्षेत्र के नगड़ी स्थित पंचमुखी चौक के पास की है। शनिवार की सुबह घटना की सूचना मिलते ही मृतक के घर पर लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। मृतक की पहचान जगदेव राम का छोटा पुत्र 24 वर्षीय अजय राम और उसकी पत्नी 23 वर्षीय प्रीति देवी के रूप में हुई। मृतक के पिता ने सुबह पुलिस को सूचना दी और मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने कमरे का दरबाजा तोड़ा तो कमरे में बेड़ पर महिला मृत पड़ी थी और पास में ही जहर की एक सीसी पड़ी थी। पास में ही पंखे में साड़ी का फंदा बनाकर उससे झूलता युवक का भी शव मिला। पुलिस ने मौके से मिले सारे सामानों को सबूत के तौर पर इकट्ठा कर लिया और मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी। इधर, पुलिस को दिए बयान में मृतक युवक के पिता जगदेव राम ने बताया कि शुक्रवार की रात सभी परिवार के सदस्य खाना पीना खाए, उस समय घर पर उनके समधी यानि अजय के ससुर और प्रीति के पिता गौवर्द्धन राम, ग्राम लहना, थाना चेवाड़ा जिला शेखपुरा भी घर पर ही थे। सभी परिवार के सदस्य एक साथ खाना खाने के बाद सोने चले गए। उनका छोटा बेटा अजय अपनी पत्नी प्रीति के साथ अपने कमरे में सोने चला गया। सुबह करीब 8:30 बज गया तब भी दोनों के कमरे का दरबाजा नहीं खुला तो अनहोनी की आशंका पर जगदेव राम ने पुलिस को सूचना दी।

दरवाजा तोड़ निकाली दोनों की लाश
पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और कमरे का दरबाजा तोड़ा। दरबाजा टूटते ही परिजनों में मातम पसर गया। कमरे के अंदर दोनों पति पत्नी का शव पड़ा था। पत्नी बेड पर मृत पड़ी थी और अजय छत में लगे सिलिंग पंखे में साड़ी का फंदा लगा उस फंदे से झूल रहा था। पुलिस कमरे की तालाशी ली तो बेड के पास से ही एक सफेद रंग की सीसी मिली जिसमें जहर लिखा था। बेड पर ही एक स्टील का ग्लास भी पड़ा था। घटनास्थल को देख प्रतीत हो रहा था युवक ने पहले अपनी पत्नी को जहर देकर मार डाला और फिर खुद फांसी लगा आत्महत्या कर ली है। पुलिस ने दोनों के शव को जब्त कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। वहीं पिता के फर्द बयान पर मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी।

परिजनों के बयान पर दर्ज किया गया मामला
परिजनों से सूचना मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे तो कमरा अंदर से बंद था। दरबाजा तोड़कर अंदर देखा तो पत्नी बेड़ पर मृत पड़ी थी और पति फंदे से लटक रहा था। परिजनों के बयान पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। मामला आपसी विवाद में खुदकुशी का है। पुलिस अन्य पहलुओं की भी जांच कर रही है।
राजीव कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष, चकाई थाना

अजय के स्वभाव से घर वाले भी थे परेशान

असा-पास के सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बताया गया कि युवक काफी गुसैल और सनकी मिजाजी था। बात-बात पर पति पत्नी के बीच झगड़ा हुआ करता था। घर वालों के अनुसार खाना खाने के बाद दोनों अंदर अपने कमरे में गए, कमरे का दरबाजा और खिड़की अंदर से बंद था जिस कारण कमरे में क्या हुआ इस बात की किसी को कोई जानकारी नहीं है। संभावना जताई जा रही है कि पति पत्नी के बीच किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हुआ और फिर पत्नी ने गुस्से में आकर जहर की सीसी पी ली। पत्नी के मौत से आवेश में आकर गुस्सैल स्वभाव के अजय ने भी फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। हालांकि पुलिस घटना के हर पहलु की जांच कर रही है।

