निर्देश:वैक्सिनेशन के लिए डाटाबेस तैयार करने का दिया निर्देश

जमुई2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बिहार राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से निर्देश दिया कि कोविड वेक्सिनेशन को लेकर सरकारी व गैर सरकारी स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का डाटाबेस तैयार करें। ताकि वैक्सिनेशन में कोई परेशानी न हो। निदेशक ने कोविड-19 की जांच को लेकर भी जानकारी ली।

