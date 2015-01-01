पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस चुनाव:मेरी नहीं यह चकाई की जीत, जनता का आदेश होगा तो मैं एनडीए को कर सकता हूं समर्थन: सुमित कुमार

जमुईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीत के बाद समर्थकों के बीच चकाई से निर्वाचित विधायक सुमित कुमार सिंह।
  • चकाई से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में सुमित सिंह ने की जीत हासिल

जदयू द्वारा टिकट नहीं दिए जाने के बाद चकाई विधानसभा के पूर्व विधायक सुमित कुमार सिंह निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़े और राजद विधायक सावित्री देवी को 688 मतों से पराजित कर जीत हासिल की। वहीं इस दौरान निर्दलीय विधायक सुमित कुमार सिंह ने एनडीए को समर्थन देने के सवाल पर कहा कि वह चकाई की जनता के साथ बैठक करेंगे। यदि चकाई की जनता उन्हें दोबारा एनडीए में शामिल होने अथवा समर्थन करने का आदेश देगी तो वह समर्थन कर सकते हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि यह मेरी जीत नहीं बल्कि चकाई के जनता की जीत है। साथ ही उन्होंने अपने पूर्वजों की मेहनत होने का दावा करते हुए बताया कि यही कारण है कि उन्हें जीत मिली है। इस दौरान जैसे ही सुमित कुमार सिंह जीतकर मतगणना कक्ष से बाहर निकले उनके समर्थकों ने उन्हें गोद में उठाकर जीत का जश्न मनाते हुए मतगणना कक्ष से कचहरी चौक तक विशाल भव्य जुलूस भी निकाला।

चकाई से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सुमित सिंह राजद की सावित्री देवी को हाराया

जमुई | चकाई विधानसभा के निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सुमित कुमार सिंह ने राजद प्रत्याशी व सिटिंग एमएलए सावित्री देवी तथा जदयू प्रत्याशी संजय प्रसाद को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। सुमित सिंह को आखरी राउंड तक कुल 45375 मत हासिल हुआ। वहीं प्रतिद्वंदी राजद की सावित्री देवी 44721 मत लाकर दूसरे स्थान पर रही। जदयू के संजय प्रसाद को 39205 मत मिला और वे तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। इसी तरह लोजपा के संजय मंडल ने 22575 मत हासिल हुआ। इस तरह चकाई विधानसभा से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सुमित कुमार सिंह ने राजद के सावित्री देवी को 688 मतों से पराजित किया।

जमुई विधानसभा
श्रेयसी सिंह (भाजपा) 79156
विजय प्रकाश यादव, राजद 38147
अजय प्रताप, रालोसपा 15559
शमशाद आलम, जाप 17733
सुजाता सिंह, निर्दलीय 17420
चकाई विधानसभा
सुमित सिंह, निर्दलीय 45375
सावित्री देवी, राजद 44721
संजय प्रसाद, जदयू 39205
संजय मंडल- लोजपा 22575
झाझा विधानसभा
दामोदर रावत, जदयू 76595
राजेंद्र यादव, राजद 74816
डॉ. रविंद्र यादव, लोजपा 11686
विनोद यादव, बसपा 13416
सिकंदरा विधानसभा
प्रफुल्ल मांझी, हम 46901
सुधीर कुमार उर्फ, कांग्रेस 41233
रविशंकर पासवान, लोजपा 10614
सुभाष पासवान, निर्दलीय 17995

मतगणना के शुरुआती चक्र से ही श्रेयसी व दामोदर रावत आगे रहे

जमुई | जिले के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए केकेएम कॉलेज में मतगणना का कार्य शुरू होते ही जमुई विधानसभा से भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्रेयसी सिंह ने बढ़त बनानी शुरू कर दी। इसी प्रकार झाझा के दामोदर रावत ने भी शुरू से बढ़त बनाई और मतगणना के आखरी राउंड तक बढ़त बनाए रखी। दामोदर रावत को राजद के प्रत्याशी राजेंद्र यादव टक्कर दे रहे थे, लेकिन भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्रेयसी सिंह की बढ़त के सामने प्रतिद्वंदी के मतों की संख्या काफी कम रही। जिले के चार विधानसभा में सबसे कम उम्र की युवा प्रत्याशी गोल्डन गर्ल श्रेयसी सिंह को अप्रत्याशित मतों से जीत मिली है। खास बात यह रही कि श्रेयसी सभी 32 राउंड की गिनती में अपनी बढ़त कायम रखी और जीत हासिल की।

श्रेयसी ने सबसे अधिक मतों से निर्वाचित होने का रिकाॅर्ड बनाया
जमुई | बिहार विधानसभा 2020 में जमुई विधानसभा क्षेत्र से निर्वाचित भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्रेयसी सिंह ने जीत के साथ ही एक अलग रिकार्ड भी कायम किया है। श्रेयसी ने सबसे अधिक मतों से निर्वाचित होने का रिकार्ड बनाया है। भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्रेयसी ने राजद प्रत्याशी विजय प्रकाश को 41009 मतों के अंतर से पराजित किया। इसके पूर्व वर्ष 1990 में कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी सुशील कुमार सिंह उर्फ हीरा जी ने जनता दल के प्रत्याशी रामवरण सिंह को 27000 मतों से पराजित किया था। श्रेयसी ने जीत के साथ हीराजी के रिकार्ड को भी तोड़ा है।

