पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्व:मिट्‌टी के चूल्हे व आम की लकड़ी से बनाया गया खरना का प्रसाद

जमुई5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के साथ उपवास शुरू

पूरी पवित्रता का ख़याल रखते हुए छठ व्रती देर शाम अंधेरा होते ही मिट्टी व लोहे के बने चूल्हे पर आम की लकड़ी से खरना का प्रसाद बनाया। खरना में कई घरों में दूध, गुड, चावल, पूड़ी और केले का प्रसाद बनाया गया। खरना व्रती खुद बनाती हैं और फिर छठ मां की अाराधना एक कमरे में बंद होकर उसका ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान एकबारगी पूरा माहौल शांत हो गया। हर तरह की शोरगुल थम सी गई। इसके बाद कमरे का पट खुलते ही घर के सभी सदस्य छठ व्रती का चरण छूकर उनसे आशीर्वाद लेते हुए गुड़ के बने प्रसाद को ग्रहण किया। गुड के बने प्रसाद के पीछे मान्यता है कि गुड की तासीर गर्म होती है और सर्द मौसम की शुरूआत में गुड का सेवन करने से शरीर के अंदर के विकार निकलते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें