महंगाई:नहाय-खाय के साथ आज से महापर्व छठ शुरू, 80 रुपए प्रतिकिलो तक बिकी कद्दू

जमुई / झाझा8 घंटे पहले
कद्दू की खरीदारी करतीं महिला।
  • आवक की कमी से प्रखंडों में अधिक कीमत पर बेचा गया कद्दू, व्रतियों ने नदियों में किया स्नान

लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ बुधवार से नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू हो जाएगी। कद्दू भात को लेकर मुख्यालय सहित विभिन्न प्रखंडों में और ग्रामीण बाजारों में काफी चहल पहल देखी गई। शहर के कचहरी रोड़ से लेकर सब्जी मंडी तक कद्दू खरीदारों की भीड़ लगी रही। लोगों ने जमकर कद्दू की खरीदारी की। वहीं दूसरी ओर झाझा बाजार में भी कद्दू खरीदारों की भीड़ देखने को मिली। छठ व्रतियों द्वारा भी बाजार में कद्दू, अरवा चावल व चना दाल की भी खरीदारी की। कद्दू भात के दिन व्रतियों द्वारा अरवा चावल का भात, चना का दाल व कद्दू की सब्जी बनाई जाति है। इसे छठ व्रती सहित घर के अन्य सभी सदस्य प्रसाद के रूप में ग्रहण करते हैं। लोग देर शाम तक कद्दू की खरीदारी करते दिखे। इस बार ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कद्दू की कम उपलब्धता होने के कारण लोगों को मंहगे दामों में कद्दू की खरीददारी करनी पडी। इस बार बाजार में कद्दू 60 रुपये किलो से 80 रुपये प्रति किलो तक मिल रहा था। दूसरी ओर सुदूर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के बोडवा करहरा, सहैया, पैरगाहा, करमा सहित आस पास के बाजारों में काफी चहल पहल देखने को मिल रही है। लोग सुबह से ही आस-पास के ग्रामीण बाजार में कद्दू की खरीदारी की।

छठ के लिए सूप और डलिया बनाने में दिन-रात जुटे हैं कारीगर

झाझा | लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ व्रत 18 नबंवर से शुरू होगा। नहाय खाय यानि कद्दू भात से शुरू होने वाला यह पर्व 19 को खरना, 20 को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को संध्या अर्घ्य और 21 को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ व्रत संपन्न होगा। इसको लेकर बाजार में जगह-जगह अस्थायी डाला, दउरा, सूप व डगरा की दुकानें सज गयी है। बांस के साथ पीतल के बने डाला व सूप को लेना भी लोग पंसद कर रहे हैं। हालांकि पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस वर्ष डाला,सुप पर मंहगाई का रंग चढ़ गया है। बावजूद आस्था के आगे लोग मंहगाई की परवाह नहीं कर रहे हैं। इस बार बाजार में सूप के दामों में पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में अत्यधिक बढ़ोतरी हुई है। सूप जहां 100 से 130 रुपए है तों वहीं छोटा डलिया, बड़े डलिया में भी 50-70 रुपए की बढ़ोतरी देखी जा रही है। सुप, डालिया बनाने वाले कारीगर का कहना है कि इस क्षेत्र में बांस का उत्पादन कम हुआ है जिसके कारण बांस मालिक अधिक कीमत में बांस बेच रहे हैं। जिसके कारण हमलोग मजदूरी में सिर्फ कुछ रुपए की बढ़ोतरी किये हुए है। आगे कारीगारों ने बताया कि पहले दुर्गापूजा के समय से ही हमलोगों को डलिया, सूप का आर्डर मिल जाया करता था, लेकिन इस बार आर्डर भी कम मिला है।

