न्याय दिलाने वाले ने ही किया शर्मनाक काम:अधिवक्ता पर यौन शोषण की प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने पर नाबालिग लड़की अगवा

जमुई3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मजबूर परिजन: आवेदन के साथ प्राथमिकी के लिए थाने का चक्कर लगाते लड़की के नाना।
  • दो थानों के बीच फंसा मामला: 17 अक्टूबर को नौकरी का झांसा देकर एक सप्ताह तक यौन शोषण करने की दर्ज कराई थी प्राथमिकी

यौन शोषण का आरोप लगा पीड़िता ने अधिवक्ता के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई तो उक्त लड़की को अगवा कर लिया गया। पीड़ित के नाना अपहरण की प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने के लिए थाने का चक्कर काट रहे हैं। 14 अक्टूबर को सिकंदरा की 16 वर्षीय नाबालिग युवती ने बोधवन तालाब निवासी अधिवक्ता अंजनी कुमार यादव पर नौकरी का झांसा देकर एक सप्ताह तक यौन शोषण करने का आरोप लगाया। जिसको लेकर एससीएसटी थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई थी। 30 अक्टूबर को लड़की का अपहरण कर लिया गया। सिकंदरा थाना के थानाध्यक्ष ने कहा अपहरण की प्राथमिकी 30 अक्टूबर को महिला थाना में दर्ज है तो वहीं, महिला थानाध्यक्ष ने कहा उनका सिकंदरा थानाध्यक्ष से कोई बात नहीं हुई। न ही 30 अक्टूबर को महिला थाना में काेई अपहरण की प्राथमिकी दर्ज है। मामला महिला थाना से जुड़ा नहीं बल्कि अपहरण से जुड़ा है।

पीड़िता के नाना ने कहा-आंखों के सामने अधिवक्ता ने नतनी का अपहरण किया है
पीड़िता के नाना ने बताया कि उसी मामले काे लेकर आरोपी 30 अक्टूबर को पीड़ित युवती का अपहरण कर लिया। नाना इन्द्रदेव रजक द्वारा स्थानीय सिकंदरा थाने में अपहरण को लेकर जब आवेदन दिया गया तो थानाध्यक्ष घ्रुव कुमार द्वारा आनाकानी करते हुए उसे महिला थाने भेज दिया गया। जिसके बाद पीडित परिवार पांच दिनों से थाने का चक्कर लगाने को मजबूर हैं। लेकिन अबतक प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं हो पाई है। इस बावत अपहृत युवती के नाना बताते हैं कि उसके आंखो के सामने आरोपी अधिवक्ता अंजनी कुमार बाइक से उसकी नतनी का अपहरण कर लिया। वहीं, जब इस घटना को लेकर सिकंदरा थाना पहुंचे तो उसे महिला थाना भेज दिया गया। जहां पहुंचने पर महिला थानाध्यक्ष द्वारा उसे स्थानीय थाने जाने को कहा। वहीं दो थाने की पुलिस द्वारा पीड़ित के नाना को चक्कर लगवाया जा रहा है। इधर, घटना के पांच दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी अपहरण की प्राथमिकी नहीं दर्ज की गई।

30 अक्टूबर को महिला थाने में अपहरण को ले दिया गया आवेदन
पीडित द्वारा महिला थाने में 30 अक्टूबर को आवेदन दिया गया था जिसके बाद प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई। इसको लेकर महिला थानाध्यक्ष ज्ञान भारती से बात भी हुई है। एक ही मामला दो थाने में नहीं किया जा सकता।
ध्रुव कुमार, सिकंदरा थानाध्यक्ष

महिला थाने में अपहरण का कोई भी मामला मामला दर्ज नहीं है
घटना सिकंदरा थानाक्षेत्र का है तो मामला सबंधित थाना में ही दर्ज किया जाएगा। सिकंदरा थानाध्यक्ष से कई दिनों से मेरी कोई बात नहीं हुई है। महिला थाने में 30 अक्टूबर को किसी भी अपहरण की प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं की गई है।
ज्ञान भारती, महिला थानाध्यक्ष, जमुई

शादी की नीयत से लड़की अगवा, प्राथमिकी दर्ज

खैरा | गोली पंचायत के मुडवरों गांव में शादी के नियत से लड़की का अपहरण को लेकर भाई चंदन कुमार ने खैरा थाना में सुजीत कुमार एवं उनकी मां मोहनी देवी, भाई कुंदन कुमार, मुन्ना साह उनके बहनोई अशोक साह पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। 18 वर्षीय लड़की जो बीए पार्ट वन का फॉर्म भरने हेतु ऑटो से केके एम कॉलेज जमुई गई थी। शाम होने तक घर नहीं आई तो खोजबीन शुरू हुआ। लड़की ने मोबाइल पर फोन कर बोली कि वह जमुई रेलवे स्टेशन के समीप है। कुछ देर बाद मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ हो गया। बताया कि दूसरे दिन कोई व्यक्ति फोन कर कहता है कि आपकी बहन लखीसराय रेलवे क्रॉसिंग के पास रो रही है। जब खोजने के लिए पहुंचे तो उस व्यक्ति ने अपना मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ कर दिया। फिर दूसरे नंबर से फोन कर बोला कि वह शादी कर लिया है इतना बोलकर मोबाइल बंद कर लिया। पुलिस प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर घटना की छानबीन कर रही है।

