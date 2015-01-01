पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शर्मनाक:बहू के साथ दुष्कर्म कर वीडियो बनाया, विरोध पर साथियों से गैंगरेप करवाकर लगाया करंट

खैरा2 घंटे पहले
  • पिता की रक्षा में पत्नी को छोड़ दिल्ली नौकरी करने गया था बेटा, रक्षक ही बन गया भक्षक
  • पति से तलाक कराने और बच्चे को जान से मारने की धमकी देकर किया दुष्कर्म, तब से हर समय मुंह काला करता था पिता समान ससुर
  • पीड़िता के भाई ने खैरा थाने में कराई प्राथमिकी

खैरा थानाक्षेत्र में पिता समान ससुर ने पहले बहू से दुष्कर्म कर उसका वीडियो बना लिया। बहू ने विरोध की तो ससुर ने वीडियो अपलोड करने की धमकी देकर अपने साथियों से गैंगरेप कराया और मारपीट की। इससे भी मन नहीं भरा तो करंट लगाकर अधमरा कर दिया। मामले में महिला के भाई ने खैरा थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। कहा कि उसकी बहन का शौहर दिल्ली में नौकरी करता है। बहन के ससुर ने रात में कमरे में घुसकर पति से तलाक करवाने और बच्चे को जान से मार देने की धमकी देते हुए दुष्कर्म किया। उसके बाद जब भी मौका मिलता ससुर मूंह काला करता था। एक दिन ससुर ने दुष्कर्म कर उसका वीडियो बना लिया और सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल करने की धमकी दी। जब महिला ने इसका विरोध किया तो अपने साथियों से मिलकर गैंगरेप कराया और मारपीट की फिर करंट लगाकर अधमरा कर दिया।

मामले की पंचायत में शिकायत करने के बाद भी पंचों ने कोई फैसला नहीं सुनाया

पीड़िता के भाई ने बताया कि बहन का ससुर लगातर धमकी देकर दुष्कर्म किया करता था। 25 अक्टूबर को पुनः दुष्कर्म किया और अन्य दो लोगों से भी दुष्कर्म करवाया। जब मेरी बहन मना किया तो वैभव खान एवं परिवार के सदस्य बिजली का करंट लगा कर अधमरा कर दिया। इसे लेकर पंचायत भी की गई लेकिन पंचायत में भी कुछ फैसला नहीं हाे पाया। इधर, ससुर द्वारा बार-बार वीडियो वायरल कर देने की भी धमकी दी जा रही है। थक हार कर पीड़िता का भाई थाने पहुंचकर मामले की शिकायत करने आया। इधर, पीड़िता के भाई के आवेदन पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर खैरा थाने की पुलिस मामले की छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।

पीड़िता का बयान दर्ज कराया जाएगा
पीड़िता के भाई ने आवेदन दिया है। प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर पुलिस आगे की कार्रवाई कर रही है। पीड़िता का कोर्ट में 164 का बयान दर्ज करा उसका मेडिकल जांच कराया जाएगा। महिला का इलाज कगया जाएगा।
सीपी यादव, थानाध्यक्ष, खैरा थाना

