फुटबॉल मैच के दौरान नक्सलियों ने की थी रेकी:कोड़ासी नरसंहार को दोहराने के फिराक में है नक्सली संगठन, कुमरतरी व मुसहरीटांड के विस्थापित ग्रामीण व पूर्व नक्सली सोरेन कोड़ा निशाने पर

जमुई4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सूचना के बाद एसपी ने कोड़ासी सहित जंगली इलाके का किया दौरा, सरेंडर के बाद पूर्व नक्सली कोड़ासी गांव में परिवार संग रह रहे हैं
  • विस्थापितों की सुरक्षा को लेकर एसएसबी जवानों के साथ एसपी ने की बैठक

हार्डकोर नक्सली सोरेन कोड़ा के सरेंडर करने के बाद से नक्सली संगठन में बौखलाहट है। नक्सली एक बार फिर नरसंहार की फिराक में है। नक्सली संगठन का एक दस्ता पिछले दिनों खैरा जंगल के रास्ते पाठकचक डैम तक पहुंच चुका है। स्थानीय पुलिस को भी नक्सलियों के इस गतिविधि की जानकारी है और पुलिस प्रशासन इसे लेकर हाई अलर्ट पर भी है। एसपी प्रमोद कुमार मंडल ने उस इलाके का निरीक्षण भी किया है। बताया जाता है 26 अक्टूबर को पूर्वी बिहार पूर्वाेत्तर झारखंड स्पेशल कमेटी के शीर्ष नक्सली डॉक्टर उर्फ सोरेन कोड़ा के पुलिस के समक्ष आत्मसमर्पण के बाद संगठन कमजोर हुआ है। यही कारण है कि संगठन के लोग बौखलाए हुए हैं और वह बड़ी नक्सली घटना के फिराक में है।

कुख्यात नक्सली सोरेन कोड़ा के आत्मसमर्पण से संगठन में बौखलाहट
नक्सली संगठन में जल्लाद का काम करने वाला शीर्ष नक्सली सोरेन कोड़ा के आत्मसमर्पण किए जाने के बाद से उसके परिवार को नक्सलियों का खौफ सताने लगा था। इसे लेकर उसका पूरा परिवार सिकंदरा थाना क्षेत्र के फुलवरिया कोड़ासी में कुमरतरी व मुसहरीटांड के विस्थापितों के पास शरण लिया है। जिससे नक्सली संगठन में बौखलाहट है। यही कारण है कि संगठन के सदस्य सोरेन के परिजनों की हत्या को लेकर दोबारा फुलवरिया कोड़ासी जैसे नरसंहार को अंजाम देने के फिराक में है। सूत्र बताते हैं कि इसको लेकर नक्सलियों का एक दस्ता सिकंदरा के पाठकचक डैम के जंगल में पहुंच चुका है।

नक्सलियों के दस्ते ने की कोड़ासी गांव की रेकी नक्सली प्रवक्ता अविनाश कर रहे अगुवाई
सूत्रों की बातों पर यकीन करें तो फुलवरिया कोड़ासी नरसंहार को दोहराने को लेकर नक्सली संगठन का एक दस्ता सिकंदरा प्रखंड के पाठक चक डेम के पास ठहरा हुआ है। जिसका नेतृत्व पूर्वी बिहार पूर्वाेत्तर झारखंड स्पेशल एरिया कमेटी के शीर्ष नक्सली नेता व प्रवक्ता अरबिंद यादव उर्फ अविनाश कर रहा है। वहीं उसके द्वारा एक अक्टूबर को सादे लिवास में एक नक्सली को कोड़ासी मैदान में हो रहे फुटबाल मैच के दौरान रेकी के लिए भेजा गया था। उसने इलाके में घूम-घूमकर रेकी की है। सूत्र ये भी बताते हैं कि नक्सली कभी भी फुलवरिया कोड़ासी नरसंहार दोहरा सकता है। बता दें कि 17 फरवरी 2010 को सैकड़ों हथियारबंद नक्सलियों ने फुलवरिया कोड़ासी गांव में हमला कर दिया था। जिसमें बच्चे सहित 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।

एसपी ने जवानों को अलर्ट रहने का दिया आदेश
जैसे ही इस बात की जानकारी एसपी प्रमोद कुमार मंडल को हुई वे गुरुवार को एसपी अभियान सुधांशु कुमार व सुरक्षा बलों के साथ कोड़ासी गांव पहंुच उस इलाके के जंगली क्षेत्रों में घूमकर जायजा लेते हुए वहां रह रहे लोगों को सुरक्षा का भरोसा दिलाया। साथ ही गांव स्थित एसएसबी कैंप पहुंचकर सुरक्षा बलों के साथ एक महत्वपूर्ण बैठक कर वहां मौजूद तमाम जवानों को पूरे मामले से अवगत कराते हुए अलर्ट रहने का आदेश दिया।

सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट, हमारी नजर नक्सलियों पर है
सोरेन कोड़ा द्वारा पुलिस के समक्ष आत्मसमर्पण के बाद उनके परिवार की सुरक्षा को लेकर फुलवरिया कोड़ासी में रखा गया है। नक्सली संगठन का सदस्य अब इसके परिजनों की हत्या करने के फिराक में है और दोबार कोड़ासी नरसंहार करने के फिराक में है। लेकिन हमारे सुरक्षा बल भी काफी अलर्ट हैं। नक्सली कोड़ासी गांव के एक भी ग्रामीण को छूने की कोशिश करेगा तो उसे मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया जाएगा।
-सुधांशु कुमार, एएसपी अभियान

