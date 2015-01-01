पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धमकी:54 किमी के रोड में नक्सलियों ने मांगी 32 करोड़ 50 लाख की लेवी, नहीं देने पर जान मारने की धमकी

जमुई/ खैरा2 घंटे पहले
  • लखीसराय के बड़हिया निवासी सुधीर कुमार ने दर्ज कराया केस

खैरा थानाक्षेत्र में सड़क निर्माण कार्य करवा रहे आंध्र प्रदेश की गायत्री प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कंपनी के मैनेजर को नक्सलियों ने फोन कर 32 करोड़ 50 लाख रुपये की लेवी की मांगी है। इसे लेकर रंगदारी मांगने की प्राथमिकी कंपनी के मैनेजर ने खैरा थाने में दर्ज कराई है। बिहार पथ विकास निगम के डीजीएम सुशांत कुमार ने बताया कि बिहार पथ विकास निगम द्वारा 100 करोड़ की लागत से देवनगढ़ से कादीरगंज तक 54 किमी तक सड़क का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। बता दें कि इसके निर्माण की जिम्मेवारी गायत्री प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कंपनी को मिली जिसमें प्रशासनिक मैनेजर के पद पर कार्यरत लखीसराय जिला के बड़हिया गांव निवासी सुधीर कुमार शांडिल्य ने खैरा थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है।

नक्सली बादल उर्फ लखन दा ने फोन कर मांगी रंगदारी
मैनेजर द्वारा दिए गए आवेदन में उसने कहा कि नक्सली बादल उर्फ सूरज, उर्फ लखन यादव के नाम से उसे कई बार फोन आया। उसके मोबाइल नंबर 9985889612 पर मोबाइल नंबर 8862804053 से कॉल आया। फोन पर खुद को नक्सली बादल बताते हुए 32 करोड़ 50 लाख रुपये की रंगदारी मांगी गई है। आवेदन में मैनेजर ने बताया कि नक्सलियों ने लेवी नहीं देने पर जान से मारने की तथा निर्माण में लगे मशीनों को जला देने की भी धमकी दी है।

एसएचओ के बयान पर नक्सलियों पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

झाझा | सोमवार को मनिकथान जंगल में पुलिस द्वारा की गई छापेमारी अभियान मे भारी मात्रा में बरामद विस्फोटक पदार्थ मामले में झाझा एसएचओ श्रीकांत कुमार के बयान पर नक्सलियों के खिलाफ झाझा थाना में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। जिसमें पिंटू राणा, करुणा, बब्लू संथाल, मतलु तुरी, अरबिंद यादव, लखन यादव एवं अन्य 14-15 नक्सली किसी बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए विस्फोटक पदार्थ लेकर जंगल में एकत्रित हुए थे।

