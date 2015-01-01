पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत कि खुशी:चार सीटों में तीन पर एनडीए

जमुईएक घंटा पहले
जमुई विधानसभा सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी गोल्डन गर्ल श्रेयसी सिंह ने राजद प्रत्याशी को करारा मात देकर जीत दर्ज की, कहा कि जनता ने अपनी बेटी को वोट दिया है।(जीत के बाद अपने समर्थकों के साथ श्रेयसी सिंह)।
  • नीतीश कुमार ने अंतिम समय तक सुमित सिंह को अंधेरे में रखा और अंत में टिकट नहीं मिला, निर्दलीय जीते
  • श्रेयसी सिंह ने अपनी मजबूत जीत दर्ज कराई, श्रेयसी ने कहा- जमुई की जनता ने बेटी को अार्शिवाद दिया है
  • झाझा से दामोदर रावत ने राजद के राजेंद्र यादव को हराया, तीसरे स्थान पर झाझा में विनोद यादव रहे।

जिले के चारों विस में तीन पर एनडीए का कब्जा रहा और एक सीट पर चकाई से सुमित कुमार निर्दलीय चुने गए। तीन सीट में भाजपा से श्रेयसी सिंह 79156 वोट, जदयू से दामोदर रावत 76595 वोट और हम से प्रफुल्ल मांझी 46901 वोट से विजय हुए। निर्दलीय से सुमित कुमार 45375 वोट से जीत दर्ज की। चारों विधानसभा से महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशियों को हाथ धोना पड़ा। सिकंदरा में हम के प्रत्याशी प्रफुल्ल कुमार, जमुई में भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्रेयसी सिंह, झाझा में जदयू प्रत्याशी दामोदर रावत और चकाई में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सुमित कुमार सिंह से महागठबंधन को शिकस्त खानी पड़ी। महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी को जीत दिलाने के लिए तेजस्वी यादव ने एक दिन में चार-चार सभाओं को संबोधित किया, लेकिन उनका जादू नहीं चल सका। सिकंदरा सुरक्षित विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी सुधीर कुमार उर्फ बंटी चौधरी को हम के प्रफुल्ल मांझी ने पराजित कर सिकंदरा विधानसभा को एनडीए के खाते में डाला। वहीं जमुई विधानसभा सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी गोल्डन गर्ल श्रेयसी सिंह ने राजद प्रत्याशी को करारा मात दी। सबसे अधिक वोट से श्रेयसी ने राजद के सीटिंग विधायक विजय प्रकाश को शिकस्त दे दी। इसी प्रकार झाझा के राजद प्रत्याशी राजेंद्र यादव को हराकर जदयू के प्रत्याशी दामोदर रावत ने जिले के तीनों सीट को एनडीए के खाते में डाल दिया। लेकिन चकाई विधानसभा सीट से एनडीए और महागठबंधन दोनों को निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी से मात खानी पड़ी। चकाई विधानसभा के निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सुमित कुमार सिंह ने राजद की सिटिंग विधायक सावित्रि देवी को हराकर जिले के सभी चार विधानसभा सीट से महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी को बेदखल कर दिया। सरकार बनाने को लेकर सुमित से पूछने पर उन्होंने कहा कि कोई भी निर्णय जनता से बात कर के लेंगे। जो भी योजना 5 साल से लंबित है उसे पहले पूरा किया जाएगा। किसी भी पार्टी को सपोर्ट करने से पहले हम जनता से इस बात पर राय लेंगे।

जमुई से पिछड़ेपन और अशिक्षा मिटाने के लिए करूंगी काम: श्रेयसी
गोल्डन गर्ल श्रेयसी सिंह ने जीत के बाद सबसे पहले जनता का शुक्रिया कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता ने अपनी बेटी को वोट दिया है। मैं हर कीमत यहां की जनता के लिए विकास के लिए काम करूंगी। एक बेटी जिस तरह परिवार को हमेशा खुशहाल देखना चाहती है उसी तरह का काम करूंगी। जिले से पिछड़ेपन को हर कीमत पर मिटाना है। यहां प्रतिभाओं की कमी नहीं है। खेल के क्षेत्र में हमारे युवा किसी से कम नहीं है। हम यहां खेल के लिए मैदान और अन्य सुविधा दिलाएंगे। रोजगार के अवसर पैदा करेंगे। शिक्षा के लिए युवाओं को बाहर जाना पड़ रहा है। यहां कॉलेज स्थापित करवाएंगे। जीत के बाद हाथे जोड़े लोगों को अभिवादन स्वीकार करतीं श्रेयसी ने कहा मैं दिन रात अापके लिए काम करूंगी। अपने पिता स्व. दिग्विजय सिंह का नाम लिए वैगर उन्होंने इशारा किया कि उनके जो काम बचे हैं उसे भी पूरा करना उनकी प्राथमिकता में एक होंगी।

मां के लोकसभा चुनाव में अपनी वाकपटूता के लिए मसहूर हुई थी श्रेयसी
बांका की पूर्व सांसद पुतुल कुमारी के चुनाव में श्रेयसी सिंह ने अपनी बढ़ी बहन के साथ मिलकर जबरदस्त प्रचार किया था। उनकी मां को पार्टी से टिकट नहीं मिलने के बाद रातों रात राजनीति के मैदान में आई श्रेयसी में बांका की जनता से दादा की छवि उनके अंदर देखी थी हालांकि उस वक्त उन्होंने राजनीति में आने की बात को नकारा दिया था लेकिन पिता की बिरासत बचाने के लिए वे इस बार जमुई से दिग्गाजों के बीच मैदान में उतरीं और सभी प्रत्याशियाें को धुल चटा दी। आखिर में पहली बार मैदान में आने वाली श्रेयसी विजयी हुई।

