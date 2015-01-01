पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:एक लाख मांगी रंगदारी, नहीं दी तो नाटक देखने के दौरान युवक को गोली से भून डाला

जमुई / सिकंदरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंगलवार को एनएच-333 ए को जाम करते ग्रामीणों को समझाती पुलिस।
  • सिकंदरा थानाक्षेत्र के बिछवे गांव में घटी घटना, परिजनों ने एनएच को 5 घंटे किया जाम
  • हत्यारोपी की पत्नी है पुलिस विभाग में, जिसका दिखता था वह धौंस

नुक्कड़ नाटक देख रहे एक युवक को सोमवार की रात 10 बजे भीड़ के बीच में ही सीने में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। घटना के बाद आरोपी भीड़ से बचने के लिए हवाई फायरिंग करते भाग निकला। इस घटना में युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना सिकंदरा थानाक्षेत्र के बिछवे गांव की है। बताया जाता है कि रात को गांव में पिछले 15 दिनों से चल रहे नुक्कड़ नाटक को देखने गांव के लोग जा रहे थे। सोमवार की रात भी गांव वाले तालाब के पास नुक्कड़ नाटक को देख रहे थे। नाटक में साइकिल सर्कस भी दिखाया जा रहा था जो लोगों को आकर्षित कर रहा था। गांव के दशरथ महतो का 23 वर्षीय पुत्र प्रवीण महतो भी नुक्कड़ नाटक देख रहा था। इसी दौरान गांव के ही रामदास यादव का पुत्र रंजीत यादव शराब के नशे में भीड़ से उलझ गया। यह देख मामले को सुलझाने भीड़ से निकल कर आए प्रवीण महतो से ही वह उलझने लगा और फिर भीड़ के बीच में ही प्रवीण महतो के सीने में रंजीत यादव ने गोली मार दी। इस घटना में प्रवीण महतो की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। लोग आरोपी को पकड़ना चाह रहे थे जबकि युवक हवाई फायरिंग करता हुआ वहां से भाग निकला। इधर, मृतक प्रवीण महतो के पिता दशरथ महातो ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद वे मौके पर पहुंचे तो उनका पुत्र मृत पड़ा था। ग्रामीणों ने घटनास्थल से चलाए गए गोलियों का पांच खोखा भी बरामद किया। मृतक के पिता ने यह आरोप लगाया कि आरोपी की पत्नी मधुबनी में पुलिस है और वह पिछले एक महीने से उसके पुत्र से एक लाख रुपये की रंगदारी मांग रहा था। उन्होंने बताया कि उनका पुत्र राजस्थान में मजदूरी का काम करता था और दो माह पूर्व ही घर लौटा था। जिससे पिछले एक महीने से लगातार रंजीत यादव एक लाख रुपये रंगदारी मांग रहा था। रंगदारी नहीं देने पर हमारे पुत्र की हत्या की गई है।

आक्रोशितों ने कहा- पुलिस की लापरवाही से आरोपी हुआ फरार

घटना के बाद आक्रोशित परिजन मंगलवार की सुबह 6.30 से 12 यानि 5 घंटे 30 मिनट तक सिकंदरा-जमुई मुख्य मार्ग एनएच-333 ए को बिछवे गांव के समीप जाम कर दिया। जाम के दौरान ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी में पुलिस ने तत्परता नहीं दिखाई है। पुलिस की लापरवाही के कारण ही आरोपी फरार हुआ है। परिजनों ने यह भी बताया कि आरोपी की पत्नी महिला सिपाही है इसलिए उसका मनोबल बढ़ा हुआ है और पुलिस भी उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने में लापरवाही बरत रही है।

जांच में थानाध्यक्ष हुए दोषी तो उनपर भी होगी सख्त कार्रवाई
थानाध्यक्ष की कार्यशैली पर उठाए गए सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि जांच की जाएगी, अगर थानाध्यक्ष दोषी पाए जाएंगे तो इनपर भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इधर, थानाध्यक्ष ध्रुव कुमार ने बताया कि आरोपी रंजीत यादव की पत्नी बिहार पुलिस में सिपाही के पद पर कार्यरत है। जल्द ही आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। जाम कर रहे लोग एक ही रट लगा रहे थे कि प्रवीण का बहुत ही सीधा लड़का था, उसे किसी से लड़ाई झगड़े से कोई मतलब नहीं था। वह सिर्फ अपने काम और लोगों की मदद में व्यस्त रहता था। इस तरह के युवक की बेवजह गोली मारकर हत्या करना बेहद चिंताजनक है।

हत्या के बाद शव के पास बिलखते परिजन।
परिजनों को कार्रवाई का आश्वासन मिला तो टूटा जाम
इधर, जाम की सूचना मिलते ही बीडीओ वीणा कुमारी, पुलिस निरीक्षक नीरज कुमार व थानाध्यक्ष ध्रुव कुमार पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और ग्रामीणों को काफी समझाने बुझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन ग्रामीण वरीय पदाधिकारी को बुलाने की मांग पर अड़े रहे। लगभग 4 घंटे के बाद घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे एसडीपीओ डॉ. राकेश कुमार ने लोगों को समझाना शुरू किया और करीब साढ़े पांच घंटे बाद 12 बजे जाम हटाया गया। एसडीपीओ ने कहा कि पुलिस इस मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच कर रही है। आरोपी को जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

