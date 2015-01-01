पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झड़प:इलाज कराने को लेकर महिला ओपीडी कक्ष के बाहर मरीजों ने किया हंगामा

जमुई3 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को सदर अस्पताल के महिला ओपीडी में हंगामा करतीं मरीज।
  • पहले इलाज कराने को दो मरीज आपस में भिड़े, सुरक्षा गार्ड ने कराया शांत

सदर अस्पताल के महिला ओपीडी कक्ष में पहले इलाज कराने को लेकर कुछ मरीज आपस में भिड़ गई। जिसको लेकर कुछ मिनट तक वहां हंगामा होता रहा। बताया जाता है कि मंगलवार को दूरदराज से पहुंचने वाली महिला मरीज लाइन में लगी थी। तभी कुछ मरीज पहुंची और जबरन ओपीडी कक्ष में घुसकर अपना इलाज करवाने लगी। जिसको लेकर वहां मौजूद अन्य मरीजों ने इसका विरोध कर दिया। इसी बात पर दो पक्षों के बीच झड़प हो गई। पहले इलाज कराने को लेकर हुए झड़प के बाद करीब दस मिनट तक हंगामा होता रहा। हालांकि वहां मौजूद सुरक्षा गार्ड द्वारा दोनों को समझा बुझाकर मामले को शांत कराया गया।

