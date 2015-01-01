पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:छठ घाट पर ड्यूटी करने में पुलिस घायल

जमुई34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छठ घाट से ड्यूटी कर लौट रहा दो जवान सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल हो गया जिसे सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। शुक्रवार की देर शाम बरहट प्रखंड स्थित मलयपुर पुलिस लाइन में तैनात पुलिस जवान सुरेश झा अपने सहयोगी दीनबंधु सिंह के साथ बाइक से पर्व में सतगामा छठ घाट पर ड्यूटी करने गया था।

शुक्रवार की देर शाम ड्यूटी कर वापस पुलिस लाइन लौट रहा था तभी जमुई-मलयपुर मुख्य मार्ग के आंजन पुल के समीप सामने से आ रही तेज रफ्तार बाइक से उसकी टक्कर हो गई। इस दुर्घटना में दोनों जवान बुरी तरह से घायल हो गए। वहां से गुजर रहे स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा दोनों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया जहां एक जवान की हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे इलाज के लिए शहर के निजी क्लीनिक में भर्ती कराया गया है।

