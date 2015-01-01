पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंपस अलर्ट:आज से भरे जाएंगे पीजी सेमेस्टर-1 एवं बीएड के रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर्म

जमुई/ मुंगेर7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉलेज और विवि आज से खुलेंगे, फिलहाल ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं ही होंगी संचालित

23 नवंबर यानी साेमवार को विश्वविद्यालय एवं सभी कॉलेज पूजा की छुट्टी के बाद खुलेंगे। मुख्यालय तथा कॉलजों में अधिकारियों, शिक्षकों एवं कर्मचारियों की उपस्थिति अनिवार्य होगी। कोरोना गाइडलाइन का अनुसरण करते हुए कॉलेजों एवं विश्वविद्यालय में कार्य होंगे। आरडी एंड डीजे कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डा. गोपाल प्रसाद यादव ने बताया कि सोमवार को कॉलेज खुलते ही शिक्षकों एवं विभागाध्यक्ष की बैठक होगी। कॉलेज में इंटर सेंटअप टेस्ट, पीजी सेमेस्टर-1 तथा 2 की आंतरिक परीक्षा आदि का आयोजन प्राथमिकता के आधार पर होगी। कोरोना काल मंे संचालित ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं का सिलेबस के अनुसार समीक्षा की जाएगी। 01 दिसंबर से स्नातक पार्ट-3 की परीक्षा कॉलेजों में आयोजित होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि कॉलेज खुलने के पश्चात विभिन्न प्रकार की परीक्षाओं का व्यस्त कार्यक्रम रहेगा।फिलहाल ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं ही संचालित होंगी। सिलेबस की समीक्षा के बाद कक्षाओं का संचालन होगा। हालांकि यूजीसी ने ऑफलाइन कक्षाओं के संचालन पर निर्णय लेेने के लिए राज्य को स्वतंत्र कर दिया है। अब प्रत्येक राज्य वहां की परिस्थितियों के आधार पर ऑफलाइन क्लासेज के लिए रूपरेखा तैयार करेंगे। जानकारी के अनुसार तिमांभा विवि में सोमवार से ऑफलाइन कक्षाओं का संचालन होने जा रहा है। इधर इस संबंध में पूछने पर मुंगेर विवि के डीएसडब्ल्यू प्रो. अनूप कुमार ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय खुलने के बाद कुलपति के आदेशानुसार जल्द बैठक आयोजित कर कक्षा संचालन के विषय में निर्णय लिए जाएंगें। तत्काल शेड्यूल के अनुसार पाठ्यक्रम को पूरा करने के लिए ऑनलाइन ही कक्षाओं का संचालन होगा। कुलपति डा. रंजीत कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि विवि खुलने पर निर्णय लिए जाएंगे। ऑफलाइन क्लासेज के बारे में भी परिस्थितियों के अनुसार विचार किया जाएगा। दिसंबर मध्य तक तो विभिन्न परीक्षा कार्यक्रमों का शेड्यूल जारी किया गया है।

25 से प्रारंभ होगी परीक्षाएं
विवि के खुलते ही फिलहाल दिसंबर महीने तक कई परीक्षाएं आयोजित की जाएंगी। परीक्षा नियंत्रक डा. अमर कुमार ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर से एलएलबी सेमेस्टर-1 एवं 3 की परीक्षाएं होंगी। एलएलबी के दोनोें सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा के लिए एकमात्र लाॅ कॉलेज बीएनएस लॉ कॉलेज के परीक्षार्थियों का परीक्षा केन्द्र जेआरएस कॉलेज, जमालपुर को बनाया गया है। यह परीक्षा 05 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। 01 दिसंबर से बीएड द्वितीय वर्ष, सत्र 2018-20 की परीक्षा ली जाएगी, जो 05 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। 05 बीएड कॉलेजों के लिए विवि द्वारा तीन परीक्षा केन्द्र हैं। तत्पश्चात 15 दिसंबर से बीएड प्रथम वर्ष, सत्र 2019-21 की वार्षिक परीक्षा शुरू होगी, जो 22 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। अभी परीक्षा केन्द्र की घोषणा नहीं हुई है। जल्द ही बीएड प्रथम वर्ष की वार्षिक परीक्षा का केन्द्र घोषित होगा। नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया गया है। हालांकि इस बीच तिमांभा विवि द्वारा 01 दिसंबर से पार्ट-3 की परीक्षाएं मुंगेर विवि के विभिन्न कॉलेजों में 23 दिसंबर तक चलेगी।

