विरोध:पोस्टल बैलट लाने पर राजद अभिकर्ता ने जताया विरोध

जमुईएक घंटा पहले
हंगामा करते राजद नेता त्रिवेणी यादव।

बिना प्रत्याशी या उनके अभिकर्ता की सूचना के ही पदाधिकारियों द्वारा जैसे ही मतगणना के लिए पोस्टल बैलेट बॉक्स को ट्रेजरी कार्यालय से मतगणना कक्ष लाया गया राजद के अभिकर्ता हंगामा करने लगे। राजद नेता त्रिवेणी यादव ने प्रशासन पर पक्षपात का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया। हालांकि जानकारी के बाद सदर एसडीओ प्रतिभा रानी मौके पर पहुंचकर हंगामा कर रहे हैं राजद नेता त्रिवेणी यादव एवं अमर कुमार भगत सहित अन्य लोगों को शांत कराया। जानकारी देते हुए राजद नेता त्रिवेणी यादव ने बताया कि बिना कोई राजनीतिक कार्यकर्ताओं को जानकारी दिए प्रशासन के द्वारा ट्रेजरी से पोस्टल बैलट को मतगणना केंद्र लाया गया। वहीं उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें शक है कि कहीं इसके दौरान रास्ते में इसके साथ छेड़छाड़ की गई है। हालांकि सदर एसडीओ ने बताया कि ट्रेजरी से मतगणना केंद्र तक लाने की इसकी वीडियो रिकार्डिंग कराई गई है, अगर देखना चाहेंगे तो दिखाया जाएगा, तब जाकर मामला शांत हुआ।

