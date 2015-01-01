पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानलेवा सुविधा:एक ही एंबुलेंस से कोरोना जांच सैंपल, प्रसूता और मरीजों को लाया जा रहा सदर अस्पताल

जमुई4 घंटे पहले
जानलेवा सुविधा: दिन में कोरोना जांच के सैंपल और रात में मरीज लेकर सदर अस्पताल पहुंची एंबुलेंस।
  • विभाग ने सैंपल लाने और ले जाने के लिए एक एंबुलेंस की कर रखी है व्यवस्था, फिर भी लापरवाही
  • 2 दिन में 250 सैंपल व 60 मरीज लाए गए, जिसमें दो प्रसूता भी शामिल

कोविड-19 के खतरे को देखते हुए जहां सरकार लगातार निर्देश जारी कर रही है। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी किया जा रहा है। सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क के साथ सैनिटाइजर के इस्तेमाल पर विशेष जोर दिया जा रहा है। वहीं जिस स्वास्थ्य विभाग पर संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए जागरुकता फैलाने की जिम्मेवारी है, लोगों को जागरूक करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

उसी विभाग के कर्मी और पदाधिकारी इस दिशा में बड़ी लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र अलीगंज में पदाधिकारी एंबुलेंस चालक से मरीजों के अलावे कोरोना जांच के सैंपल को भी ढुलवा रहे हैं। एंबुलेंस के इएमटी रंजीत कुमार निराला बताते हैं कि अस्पताल में सैंपल ले जाने के लिए एक अलग वाहन प्राइवेट में उपलब्ध है। उसके बावजूद मरीजों को ले जाने वाले एंबुलेंस से ही कोरोना का सैंपल जांच के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले जाया जाता है।

अलुआना गांव की प्रसूता रीना कुमारी को भी इसी एंबुलेंस से लाया गया
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की लापरवाही से किसी भी मरीज में कोरोना का संक्रमण होने का खतरा बढ़ जा रहा है। दरअसल एक ही एंबुलेंस से सैंपल और फिर उसी एंबुलेंस से मरीजों को लाने-ले जाने से लोगों में यह डर समाया है। मामले की छानबीन में पता चला कि 14 दिसंबर को एंबुलेंस से 150 जांच सैंपल और 15 दिसंबर को 100 सैंपल को जांच के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया।

जबकि इन दो दिनों में दो प्रसूता सहित कुल 60 मरीजों को उसी एंबुलेंस से सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। उसी एंबुलेंस से आने वाली प्रसूता भलुआना गांव निवासी रीणा कुमारी ने बताया कि उन्हें भी उसी एंबुलेंस से लाया गया है। अलीगंज पीएचसी की इस लापरवाही के कारण कई बीमार लोग कोरोना की चपेट में आ सकते हैं, लेकिन प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी को इनसे कोई मतलब नहीं।

