उत्पात:मारपीट के आरोपी युवक की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को ले सफाई कर्मचारियों ने थाने का किया घेराव

जमुई29 मिनट पहले
टाउन थाने के समक्ष प्रदर्शन करते सफाईकर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
टाउन थाने के समक्ष प्रदर्शन करते सफाईकर्मी।
  • शराब के नशे में नप के एक सफाईकर्मी के साथ की गई मारपीट
  • नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के शिवनडीह मोहल्ला स्थित बसफोड़ टोला के पास की घटना
  • गाली-गलौज करते हुए कुदाल से उस पर हमला कर दिया

शराब के नशे में धुत्त एक युवक ने सफाई कर्मचारी के साथ मारपीट की। मारपीट की सूचना मिलते ही सहयोगी सफाईकर्मियों में नाराजगी हुई और सभी आक्रोशित होकर सफाई का कार्य बाधित कर दिया। सफाई कर्मी यह मांग कर रहे थे कि जबतक आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होती है तबतक वे काम पर वापस नहीं जाएंगे। इधर उक्त आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर सुबह दर्जनों सफाईकर्मी टाउन थाना पहुंच गए और थाने का घेराव किया। बताया जाता है कि शुक्रवार की सुबह सदर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के नवकाडीह बुकार गांव निवासी हरि मलिक का बेटा कपिल मल्लिक नगर परिषद कार्यालय में सफाई कर्मी है। शुक्रवार की सुबह नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के शिवनडीह मोहल्ला स्थित बसफोड़ टोला के पास सफाई कर रहा था। इसी दौरान पास के ही बबलू चौधरी नामक युवक जो शराब के नशे में धुत्त था उसके साथ गाली-गलौज करते हुए कुदाल से उस पर हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में वह घायल हो गया। सहयोगियों द्वारा उसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया जहां उसका इलाज किया जा रहा है।

गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर किया थाने का घेराव
जैसे ही इस बात की जानकारी अन्य सफाई कर्मचारियों को लगी सभी कर्मचारी काम बंद कर दिए और सदर थाना पहुंचे। सफाई कर्मी यही कह रहे थे कि अब जब तक आरोपी युवक की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होगी सफाई का काम बाधित रहेगा। सभी थानाध्यक्ष से जल्द से जल्द आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे थे। इस दौरान थानाध्यक्ष चंदन कुमार द्वारा आरोपी युवक को दोपहर तक गिरफ्तार कर कानूनी कार्रवाई करने की बात कही जा रही थी, लेकिन नाराज सफाई कर्मचारियों ने जल्द आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग करते हुए थाने का घेराव किया। इस दौरान सफाई कर्मचारी छोटू ने बताया कि शराब के नशे में धुत्त बबलू चौधरी ने उसके साथ मारपीट की जिससे वह घायल हो गया।

थानाध्यक्ष से हुई है बात जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी
घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद इसे लेकर सदर थानाध्यक्ष चंदन कुमार से बात हुई है। जिनके द्वारा जल्द आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर उसके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करते हुए उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजने की बात कही गई है।
-अजित कुमार, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी, नगर परिषद, जमुई

इलाज के लिए पहुंचा मारपीट में घायल सफाईकर्मी।
इलाज के लिए पहुंचा मारपीट में घायल सफाईकर्मी।

पीड़ित ने अब तक नहीं दर्ज कराया है केस
सफाई कर्मियों द्वारा आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की जा रही है। साथ ही कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी से भी कार्रवाई को लेकर इस संबंध में बात हुई। लेकिन अबतक किसी ने लिखित आवेदन नहीं दिया जिस कारण आरोपी के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा सकी है।
चंदन कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष, टाउन थाना

