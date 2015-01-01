पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस चुनाव:मतगणना में चाक-चौबंद रही सुरक्षा व्यवस्था

जमुईएक घंटा पहले
सरकारी बस स्टैंड में लगा वाहन।
  • मतगणना केंद्र के आस-पास लगाए गए थे 11 बैरिकेडिंग

मंगलवार को मुख्यालय स्थित केकेएम कालेज के प्रांगण में जमुई जिला के चार विधानसभा के मतों की गिनती हुई। इसको लेकर सुरक्षा के चाक चौबंद व्यवस्था की गई थी। महिसौड़ी चौक तक सब कुछ सामान्य लग रहा था, लेकिन अतिथि पैलेस से आगे बढ़ते ही अर्द्ध सैनिक बलों के द्वारा लगाया गया बैरियर यह एहसास करा रही थी कि आस-पास कुछ खास चल रहा है। वहां से आगे बढ़ने पर रजिस्ट्री कचहरी चौक पर बिहार पुलिस के जवान लोगों को केकेएम काॅलेज की ओर जाने से रोक रहे थे। सहकारिता भवन के बगल के रोड़ पर भी बेरिकेडिंग लगाया गया था, तथा पुलिस की प्रर्याप्त व्यवस्था थी। उससे थोड़ा आगे राजद कार्यालय के बगल से केकेएम कॉलेज की ओर जाने वाली सड़क पर भी सुरक्षा बलों को तैनात किया गया था जो लोगों को वहां से आगे जाने से रोक रहे थे।

सहकारिता भवन से लेकर झाझा बस स्टैंड तक लगी रही वाहनों की लंबी कतार
सहकारिता भवन परिसर में सैकड़ों गाडिया पार्क की गई थी जिससे निकल कर अभिकर्ता व कार्यकर्ता मतदान स्थल पर गए थे। वहां से लेकर झाझा बस स्टैंड तक सड़क के दोनों और बेसुमार गाड़ियां पार्क की गई थी। वहीं सरकारी बस डीपो में भी गाड़ियों को पार्क किया गया था। लेकिन राजद कार्यालय व जद यू कार्यालय के पास गाड़ियां का जमाबड़ा काफी ज्यादा था।

