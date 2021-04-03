पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीएम का निरीक्षण:सदर अस्पताल में अव्यवस्था को देख डीएम ने सीएस को लगाई फटकार

जमुई4 घंटे पहले
सदर अस्पताल का निरीक्षण करते डीएम अवनीश कुमार। - Dainik Bhaskar
सदर अस्पताल का निरीक्षण करते डीएम अवनीश कुमार।

सदर अस्पताल में फैले कुव्यवस्था को देख डीएम अवनीश कुमार सिंह ने नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए सिविल सर्जन को फटकार लगाई है। बताया जाता है कि गुरुवार की दोपहर डीएम मुख्यालय स्थित सदर अस्पताल पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने सदर अस्पताल के दवा काउंटर, ओपीडी कक्ष, महिला ओपीडी कक्ष, इमरजेंसी कक्ष, कंट्रोल रूम, मरीज वार्ड, प्रसव कक्ष, एक्सरे कक्ष, दंत चिकित्सक कक्ष सहित पूरे अस्पताल परिसर का औचक निरीक्षण किया। वहीं इस दौरान डीएम ने अस्पताल में फैली गंदगी एवं व्यवस्था को देखकर खासी नाराजगी जताई। सिविल सर्जन तथा अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक की जमकर फटकार लगाई है। साथ ही उन्हें निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि अस्पताल पहुंचने वाले तमाम मरीजों को यदि सुविधा नहीं दी जाती है तो उनके खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई हो सकती है। डीएम के द्वारा अस्पताल के औचक निरीक्षण से अस्पताल में काम करने वाले कर्मियों में हड़कंप देखने को मिला। इस दौरान डीएम के अलावा सिविल सर्जन, अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक सैयद नौशाद अहमद, डॉ. अरबिंद कुमार, रमेश पांडेय सहित सभी स्वास्थ्य कर्मी मौजूद थे।

