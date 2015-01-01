पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयप्रकाश नारायण यादव का परिवार जमुई की राजनीति से बेदखल:जमुई में राजनीतिक विरासत को बचाने की लड़ाई में श्रेयसी और सुमित पास

जमुईएक घंटा पहले
निर्दलीय में भी जीते, पिता को बेटे पर गर्व
  • 20 वर्ष तक राजनीतिक गलियारे में दबदबा रखने वाला राजद नेता जयप्रकाश नारायण यादव का परिवार जमुई की राजनीति से बेदखल

एक वक्त ऐसा था जब पूर्व बिहार की राजनीति में जयप्रकाश नारायण यादव की तूती बोलती थी। तो एक दौर यह भी आया कि अब परिवार का एक सदस्य भी सदन के सदस्य नहीं रहे। 20 वर्षों तक प्रदेश की सत्ता के गलियारे में अपना दबदबा कायम रखने वाले जेपी के परिवार के सदस्य अपनी राजनीतिक विरासत को कायम रखने में सफल नहीं हुए। तो दूसरी तरफ पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह की बेटी गोल्डन गर्ल श्रेयसी ने विरासत की राजनीति की नई पारी की शुरुआत की है। स्व. दिग्विजय सिंह की राजनीतिक कर्मभूमि बांका रही। तो श्रेयसी अपने गृह जिले जमुई में राजनीतिक कैरियर की पारी एक बड़ी जीत के साथ शुरू की है। सबसे चौंकाने वाला परिणाम देने में कामयाब हुए पूर्व मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह के पुत्र सुमित कुमार सिंह सिर्फ राजनीतिक विरासत को सक्रिय रखने में ही नहीं बल्कि अपनी विरासत बचाने में भी सफल हुए। इसके साथ ही सुमित ने लोगों के बीच अपनी पैठ को भी दिखाते हुए चकाई के एक प्रबल नेता के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाई। दो बार राजद और जदयू से टक्कर के बीच निर्दलीय अपनी जीत का परचम लहराने वाले सुमित में लोगों को कई तरह की संभावनाएं दिखने लगी है। बता दें कि चकाई विधानसभा क्षेत्र का सुमित के दादा श्रीकृष्ण सिंह से लेकर पिता नरेंद्र सिंह ने भी नेतृत्व किया है। बहरहाल समय के कुचक्र में एक राजनीतिक परिवार कोप भवन में चला गया, तो दूसरे ने नई पारी की शुरुआत कर विरासत की राजनीति का एक पायदान उपर हुआ है।

स्व. पिता की राजनीतिक विरासत को श्रेयसी ने बचाया
जयप्रकाश की बेटी दिव्यप्रकाश और छोटे भाई विजय प्रकाश भी हारे
लालू-राबड़ी के शासन काल से लेकर केंद्र की मनमोहन सिंह सरकार तक राज्य और केंद्र की राजनीतिक गलियारे में अपनी दमदार मौजूदगी रखने वाले पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री जयप्रकाश नारायण यादव के परिवार का एक भी सदस्य बिहार विधानसभा 2020 में जीत हासिल नहीं कर सका। जमुई विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जेपी के अनुज विजय प्रकाश चुनावी हार गए। तो तारापुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से उनकी बेटी दिव्यप्रकाश को भी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। जेपी का गृह प्रखंड बरहट बीस वर्षों तक पूर्व बिहार के राजनीति का केंद्र बना रहा।

