कार्रवाई:इंजीनियरिंग के छात्र की हत्या मामले में पीड़ित से मिले एसपी, सदर डीएसपी के नेतृत्व में टीम गठित

जमुई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंगलवार को पीड़ित परिवार से मिलते एसपी।
  • खैरा के अरुणमाबांक में घर में घुसकर अपराधियों ने घटना को दिया अंजाम

रविवार की देर रात खैरा थानाक्षेत्र के अरुणमाबांक पंचायत में घर में घुसकर हथियारबंद अपराधियों द्वारा इंजीनियरिंग के छात्र की हत्या मामले की जांच करने एसपी प्रमोद कुमार मंडल पीड़ित के घर पहुंचे। एसपी ने पीड़ित परिवार से बात की और घटना की पूरी जानकारी ली। इसके बाद परिजनों को आश्वासन दिया कि जल्द से जल्द सभी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी कर ली जाएगी। इसके बाद एसपी थानाध्यक्ष सीपी यादव से घटना को लेकर अबतक क्या कार्रवाई की गई है इसकी भी जानकारी ली। अब तक के अनुसंधान की जानकारी लेने के बाद एसपी ने कहा कि इस मामले में त्वरित कार्रवाई करनी है। इस दौरान एसपी के साथ सदर डीएसपी, एएसपी अभियान व थानाध्यक्ष भी मौजूद थे। एसपी ने आगे कहा कि इस घटना में कार्रवाई का नेतृत्व सदर डीएसपी कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए एक विशेष टीम का गठन किया गया है जो आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है। जल्द ही सभी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी कर ली जाएगी।

