निरीक्षण:मतगणना को लेकर एसपी ने लिया सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा

जमुईएक घंटा पहले
मतगणना केंद्र पर जांच करते सुरक्षाबल

विस चुनाव की मतगणना के दिन मंगलवार को केकेएम कॉलेज में बनाए गए बज्रगृह में एसपी प्रमोद कुमार मंडल काफी मुस्तैद दिखे। मतगणना केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का जायजा लेते हुए जवानों को कोई कोताही नहीं बरतने का आदेश भी दिया। सदर एसडीपीओ डॉ. राकेश कुमार, मुख्यालय डीएसपी लालबाबू यादव सहित कई पुलिस पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे। एसपी ने पूरे परिसर का औचक निरीक्षण किया और मौजूद सुरक्षाकर्मियों को मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर जमा हो रहे राजनीतिक दल के कार्यकर्ताओं को 500 गज की दूरी पर होने का संदेश दिया। मतगणना काे लेकर शहर के महिसौड़ी चौक, झाझा बस स्टैंड, कचहरी चौक, स्टेडियम सहित शहर के विभिन्न चौक चौराहे पर बेरियर लगाया गया था ताकि बड़े वाहनों का मतगणना के दौरान शहर में प्रवेश न हो और असामाजिक तत्वों पर भी नजर रखी जा सके।

