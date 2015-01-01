पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवनिर्वाचित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी:सुमित कुमार सिंह का चकाई में समर्थकों ने किया स्वागत

चकाई44 मिनट पहले
चकाई विधानसभा से नवनिर्वाचित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सुमित कुमार सिंह का जमुई से देवघर जाने के क्रम में चकाई मोड़ पहुंचने पर समर्थकों ने जोरदार स्वागत किया। बुधवार को सुमित कुमार सिंह की जीतने पर चकाई पहुंचे। जहां समर्थकों ने उनका फूल माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया।

साथ ही समर्थकों ने जमकर आतिशबाजी एवं नारेबाजी की। मौके पर नवनिर्वाचित विधायक सुमित कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि यह जीत चकाई सोनो की जनता की जीत है। चकाई सोनो की जनता ने पूरे बिहार में अपनी ताकत को दिखा दिया है। इस मौके पर समर्थक गोविंद चौधरी, राजीव रंजन पांडेय, रंजीत राय, कांग्रेश दास ,रामचंद्र पासवान, अमित तिवारी,महेंद्र सिंह,उपेंद्र सिंह, सुरेंद्र सिंह ,वीरेंद्र सिंह,मिथिलेश राय , ललन राय, मंजय शर्मा, शंभूनाथ केसरी,कन्हैया लाल गुप्ता, संतोष कुमार चौधरी ,पवन राय, पंचानन राय, रोहित राय आदि मौजूद थे। इसके अलावा चकाई प्रखंड बामदह, चकाई चौक, बासुकीटांड़, माधोपुर चौक पर समर्थकों ने श्री सिंह का भव्य स्वागत किया।

