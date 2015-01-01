पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम की मार:जिले में अगले दो दिन तक घने कोहरे से नहीं मिलेगी निजात, शनिवार को छाया रहेगा बादल, बढ़ेगी ठंड

जमुई2 दिन पहले
सुबह के दस बजे तक छाया कोहरा, जिससे वाहनों की रफ्तार थम सी गई।
  • अगले कुछ दिनों तक अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट आने से बढ़ेगी ठंड

जिले में धीरे-धीरे ठंड का असर बढ़ता जा रहा है। गुरुवार को घने कोहरे की चादर से शहर पूरी तरह ढंका रहा। दिन के 10 बजे तक घना कोहरा छाया रहा। उसके बाद धीरे-धीरे कोहरा छंटा लेकिन खिली-खिली धूप नहीं निकली। दिन भर खिली धूप का लोग इंतजार करते रहे। बता दें कि अगले दो दिनों तक मौसम का मिजाज सर्द रहेगा। मौसम वैज्ञानिक अभिजित शर्मा ने बताया कि अगले दो दिनों तक मौसम सर्द रहेगा और अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। वहीं शनिवार को आसमान बादलों से घिरा रहेगा। हल्की बूंदाबांदी की भी संभावना बन रही है। गुरुवार को घने कोहरे के कारण अधिकतम तापमान में 2 डिग्री की गिरावट आई और तापमान 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस था।
अगले 5 दिन अधिकतम तापमान में होगी गिरावट
अगले पांच दिनों तक मौसम का मिजाज सर्द रहेगा। हर दिन अधिकतम तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव होगा और अधिकतम तापमान घटकर 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक चला जाएगा। अगले पांच दिनों तक मौसम का मिजाज इस तरह रहेगा। शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री, शनिवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 14 और अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री, रविवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहेगा। इसी प्रकार सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री रहेगा।

