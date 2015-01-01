पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकआस्था का महापर्व:खरना के साथ व्रतियों का शुरू हुआ 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास 4 बजकर 54 मिनट पर अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य आज

जमुई5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार की शाम छठी मैया को खरना का प्रसाद समर्पित कर व्रतियों ने किया प्रसाद ग्रहण।
  • छठ व्रत को लेकर जिलेभर के तालाबों और जलाशयों की हो रही साफ-सफाई, घाट बनाने में जुटे श्रद्धालु
  • विशाखापत्तनम का नारियल, हिमाचल का सेव, हाजीपुर का केला और नागपुर की नारंगी से सजेगा छठ का डलिया, ठेकुआ और गुजिया बनाने के लिए पवित्रता के साथ जुटीं महिलाएं

चार दिवसीय लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर पूरा माहौल भक्तिमय हो गया है। स्वच्छता और नियम- निष्ठा के साथ आस्था लोगों के बीच हिलकोर मारने लगी है। गुरुवार को खरना के साथ ही व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का उपवास शुरू हो गया है। इस बार विशाखापट्नम का नारियल, हिमाचल का सेव, हाजीपुर का केला और नागपुर के नारंगी से पट गया बाजार है। शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। जिलेभर के नदी, तालाब, पोखर, आहर में बने घाट की सफाई कर उसे स्वच्छ बनाया गया है, ताकि छठ व्रतियों को कोई परेशानी न हो। इधर, खरना का प्रसाद बनाने को लेकर छठ व्रतियों ने सुबह नदी में पीतल के बर्तन की सफाई की। तो दूसरी तरफ खरना के दिन ही बाजार में फल एवं अन्य पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ लगी रही। छठ के कर्ण प्रिय गीत ने माहौल को भक्तिमय बना दिया है। सड़क किनारे ठेले पर फल, ईख, चीनी का सांचा सहित अन्य पूजा के सामग्रियों की दुकानें सजी थी। कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे के बीच भी लोगों के मन में डर नहीं था और पूरे बाजार में सड़क पर लोगाें की भीड़ से पैर रखने तक की जगह नहीं मिल रही थी। छठ की महत्ता का अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि गरीब, अमीर की सीमाएं भी इस महापर्व में टूट जाती है और प्रसाद बनाने से लेकर डलिया पर फल भी एक समान लोग चढ़ाते हैं।

उदीयमान सूर्य को छह बजकर 5 मिनट पर देंगे अर्घ्य

चार दिवसीय लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ में लोग अस्ताचलगामी (डूबते सूर्य) सूर्य को अर्घ्य देते हैं। इस अर्घ्य के पीछे लम्बी आयु की कामना और संपन्नता की आस जुड़ी होती है। वेदाचार्य मनोहर आचार्य बताते हैं कि सूर्य की पत्नी प्रत्युषा की पूजा की जाती है। इनकी पूजा से नेत्र ज्योति बढ़ती है। साथ ही लम्बी आयु मिलती है। आचार्य ने कहा कि 19 नवंबर को 5:22 बजे से 07:26 बजे शाम तक खरना के लिए शुभ समय है। वहीं 20 नवंबर को शाम के 04 बजकर 54 मीनट पर अस्ताचलगामी एवं 21 नवंबर को सुबह 06 बजकर 05 मिनट पर उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने का शुभ समय माना गया है।

80 लाख का नारियल व 90 लाख के सेब से सजा बाजार
शहर में फलों के कारोबारियों ने नागपुर से नारंगी, हिमाचल व कश्मीर से सेब। आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापट्नम से नारियल तथा पश्चिम बंगाल से अमरूद, अनानाश, हाजीपुर से केला व समस्तीपुर से डाभ नींबू मंगवाया है। जमुई में 15 ट्रकों पर 80 लाख रुपए के नारियल आंध्रप्रदेश से मंगवाए गए हैं। हिमाचल प्रदेश व कश्मीर से 90 लाख रुपए के सेब छठ में बिक्री के लिए लाए गए हैं। फल का कारोबार करने वाले विभिन्न व्यवसायियों ने बताया कि जमुई में विशाखापट्नम से 15 ट्रक नारियल मंगवाया गया है। इसी प्रकार नागपुर से 20 लाख रुपए के नारंगी के अलावा हाजीपुर व किशनगंज से दस ट्रक केला, पश्चिम बंगाल से अनानास व अमरूद मंगवाए गए हैं।

बाजार और सड़क किनारे सज गई फलों की दुकानें

गांव की गलियों से लेकर शहर के चौक-चौराहे तक नेम-निष्ठा और आस्था की हिलकोर मारने लगी है। मुख्यालय में कचहरी चौक से लेकर बोधवन तालाब, महिसौड़ी चौक, महाराजगंज बाजार में सड़क किनारे फलों की दुकान सज गई है। फल मंडी के कारोबारी बताते हैं कि इस बार ढाई करोड़ से अधिक के फलों का कारोबार सिर्फ छठ पूजा में होगा। हर सूप तक फल पहुंचे इसलिए बड़ी मात्रा में देश के विभिन्न राज्यों से फलों को ट्रक के माध्यम से मंगवाया गया है। इसके अलावे दूध, घी सहित अन्य सामग्रियों की बिक्री देखी जाए तो लगभग साढ़े तीन से चार करोड़ का कारोबार छठ पर्व पर होने की संभावना है।

छठ पर्व को लेकर बाजार से लेकर सड़क के किनारे सज गई फलों की दुकानें, खरीदार भी उमड़े।
छठ पर्व को लेकर बाजार से लेकर सड़क के किनारे सज गई फलों की दुकानें, खरीदार भी उमड़े।

पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में इस वर्ष कुछ फल हुए महंगे
फल का नाम पिछले वर्ष प्रति किलो इस वर्ष प्रति किलो
सेब 80 से 100 रूपए 80 से 120 रुपए
नारंगी 80 रुपए 50 से 80 रुपए तक
अनार 120 रुपए 80 से 130 रुपए तक
अमरूद 80 रुपए 80 रुपए
चीनी का सांचा 80 से 100 रुपए 80 से 100 रुपए तक
केला 40 से 50 रुपए दर्जन 40 से 50 रुपए दर्जन
डाभ नींब 30 से 40 रुपए प्रति पीस 20 से 30 रुपए प्रति पीस
नारियल 30 से 50 रुपए प्रति पीस 50 से 60 रुपए प्रति पीस

