पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विस चुनाव:चौक-चौरहों पर होने लगा जीत-हार का आंकलन

चानन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड में बुधवार को शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव होने के बाद प्रत्याशियों की जीत-हार की समीक्षा चौक-चौराहों से लेकर गलियों व चौपालों में होने लगी है। समर्थक अपने-अपने दलों की जीत का दावा कर रहे हैं। इस जीत-हार के दावों में जातीय व दलीय आकलन शामिल है। सूर्यगढ़ा विस के सभी 19 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में बंद हो गई है, जो 10 नवंबर को खुलेगी। अपने-अपने प्रत्याशियों के जीत व हार का मंथन के दावों को लेकर लोगों के आपस में तकरार बढ़ गई है। बातों-बातों में लोगों के सुर तेज होते जा रहे हैं। वहीं सामने वाला अपनी जिद पर अड़ा है। नतीजतन, जीत के दावे को लेकर तल्खियां बढ़ी हैं। विस चुनाव ने लोगों की दूरियां बढ़ा दी हैं। नेता तो चुनावी जीत व हार के बाद खिसक लेंगे लेकिन, लोगों में जीत के दावों को लेकर बढ़ रहे विवाद शायद जल्द दूर नहीं होंगे। गांवों से लेकर बाजारों तक की अमूमन यहीं स्थिति है। सभी जगहों से जीत किसकी होगी की बहस विवाद का रूप ले रही है। राजनीतिक पंडित वोट का हिसाब निकाल रहे हैं कि जीत का सेहरा किसके सिर बंधेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें