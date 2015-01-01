पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली:दिवाली पर लक्ष्मी पूजन के तीन मुहूर्त, दोपहर 12.37 बजे से रात 1.58 तक; इस बार चाइनीज झालरों की बिक्री हुई कम

जमुई3 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार को सजावट और पूजन सामग्री की खरदारी करतीं महिलाएं।
  • कोराेना और सीमा पर विवाद को लेकर चाइनीज सामानों का किया बहिष्कार
  • कैंडल जैसी टिमटिमाती लाइट लोगों की बनी पसंद, दीये को आकर्षक लुक के लिए किया गया माॅर्डनाइजेशन

दीपावली और धनतेरस को लेकर जिलेभर में उत्साह है। शनिवार की देर रात तक लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए शुभ है। काशी विश्वनाथ पंचांग के अनुसार तीन शुभ लग्न है। पंडित मनोहर आचार्य ने बताया कि दिन में स्थिर कुंभ लग्न में 12 बजकर 37 मिनट से लेकर 2 बजकर 9 मिनट तक पहला शुभ मुहूर्त है। दूसरा शुभ मुहूर्त स्थिर वृष लग्न में शाम 5 बजकर 16 मिनट से लेकर 7 बज कर 13 मिनट का मुहूर्त है। तीसरा शुभ मुहूर्त रात्रि में स्थिर सिंह लग्न में 11 बजकर 44 मिनट से लेकर 1 बजकर 58 मिनट है। आचार्य ने बताया कि इसमें भी सबसे अच्छा मुहूर्त वृष लग्न का है। वहीं शुक्रवार को बाजारों में खरीदारों की भारी भीड़ रही। लेकिन इस बार कोरोना फैलाने और सीमा पर तनाव के बीच बाजार में चीन के खिलाफ आम लोगों में गुस्सा देखने के लिए मिला। इस बार चाइनीज सामानों की खरीद और बिक्री नहीं के बराबर हुई। बाजार में जहां रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों की खूब बिक्री हुई तो वहीं चायनीज लाइटों की दुकानों पर सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। चाइनीज लाइट बेचने वाले दुकानदारों का कारोबार इस वर्ष मंदा रहा। दीपावली को लेकर शहर के महाराजगंज बाजार में दर्जनों दुकानें चाइनीज लाइटों से सजी थी। लेकिन लोग उन दुकानों की तरफ नहीं जा रहे थे। चीन निर्मित लाइटों का इस दीपावली में लोगों ने बहिष्कार किया है। वर्षों से मिट्‌टी के दीये की खरीदारी कम होती थी लेकिन इस वर्ष सड़क किनारे कदम-कदम पर मिट्‌टी के छोटे-बड़े दीयों की खूब बिक्री हुई है। मिट्‌टी के छोटे दिए 1 रुपए पीस व 90 रुपए सैंकड़ा बिक रहा था तो वहीं बड़े दीए 2 रुपए पीस और 160 रुपए सैंकड़ा बिक रहा था। इसी प्रकार गणेश लक्ष्मी के लिए मोती के माले की कीमत 10 रुपए से लेकर 60 रुपए तक थी। तो चुनरी 15 से 45 रुपए तक बेची जा रही थी। सड़क किनारे ठेला पर लक्ष्मी गणेश की मूर्ति और पूजा के सामान की दर्जनों दुकानें खुली थी। इसी प्रकार कागज से बनी रंगोली व अन्य सजावटी सामान की दुकानों पर भी लोगों की भीड़ लगी रही।

20 से 40 रुपए में मिल रहा था रॉकेट

दीपावली को लेकर गुरुवार से ही पटाखों का बाजार सज गया था। लेकिन गुरुवार को धनतेरस के कारण लोगों ने पटाखों की खरीदारी नहीं की। लेकिन शुक्रवार को लोगों ने जमकर पटाखों की खरीदारी की है। जगह-जगह पर स्टॉल लगा कर दुकानदार पटाखे बेच रहे हैं। पटाखों की कीमत पिछले साल की तुलना में अधिक है। दुकानदार बताते हैं कि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस वर्ष कम अवाक की वजह से कीमत अधिक ली जा रही है। महंगाई के बीच कोरोना के कारण लोगों ने आर्थिक तंगी का सामना किया है इसलिए बच्चों की खुशी के लिए थाेड़ी-बहुत पटाखों की खरीदारी की जा रही है। दुकानदारों ने बताया कि इस वर्ष छोटा राकेट 20 और बड़ा रॉकेट 40 रुपए में बेचा जा रहा है। वही अनार की कीमत 40 रुपये पीस है। चकरी 20 रुपये पीस बिक रही है। मरचाई पटाखा का एक पैकेट 60 रुपये में बिक रहा है।

चाइनीज सामनों की दुकान पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
चाइनीज सामनों की दुकान पर पसरा सन्नाटा।

कचहरी रोड़ में लगी है सतंजे की दुकान
दीपावली पर घरौंदा पूजने वाली युवतियों के लिए सात प्रकार के अनाज का भूंजा काफी मायने रखता है। इनमें धान, गेहूं, मगई, चना, मटर,चावल, मूंग आदि सात अनाज को मिलाकर सतंजा बनाया जाता है। युवतियां इससे भगवान लक्ष्मी और गणेश की घरौंदा में पूजा करते हैं और अपने भाईयों को यह प्रसाद खिलाते हैं। शहर के कचहरी चौक से लेकर महाराजगंज बाजार तक दर्जनों ठेला चालक दीपावली आते ही सतंजे की दुकान अपने ठेले पर सजा लिया। वहीं लड्‌डू आदि की दुकानों पर भी भीड़ लगी रही। सतंजा बेच रहे दुकानदार ने बताया कि सभी को मिक्स कर 100 रुपए किलो में बेचा जा रहा है। पिछले वर्ष जहां लोग 500 ग्राम से एक किलो तक की खरीदारी करते थे वे इस वर्ष 250 ग्राम से 500 ग्राम तक की ही खरीदारी कर रहे हैं।

देर शाम तक रोशनी से जगमग हुआ शहर
दीपावली को लेकर एक दिन पहले ही देर शाम तक महाराजगंज बाजार से लेकर थानाचौक तक कई दुकानें अौर बिल्डिंगों को लाइटों से सजा दिया गया था। अंधेरा होते ही पूरा शहर रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों से जगमगा उठा। इस वर्ष कैंडिल की तरह टिमटिमाती एलईडी लाइट की लरी लोगों की पहली पसंद थी। चाइनीज लाइटों की अपेक्षा इसकी कीमत दोगुनी थी फिर भी लोगों ने इसे पसंद किया और अपने घरों की रेलिंग पर इसे सजाया। लाइट खरीद रहे संजय कुमार ने बताया कि चीन के समानों का बहिष्कार जरूरी है। प्रधानमंत्री बार-बार देशी सामान का उपयोग करने की बात कह रहे हैं। ऐसे में लोगों को चाहिए कि वे देशी सामान ही खरीदें। एलईडी लाइट की कीमत 350 रुपए है, जबकि चाइनीज में खरीदता तो यह महज 100 रुपए में ही हो जाता है। लेकिन देश हित के लिए चाइनीज लाइट नहीं खरीद कर देशी लाइटें खरीद रहा हूं।

