विरोध:हड़ताल के बाद विविकर्मियों का सामूहिक अवकाश आज

जमुई2 घंटे पहले
विवि के मुख्य द्वार पर प्रदर्शन करते कर्मचारी महासंघ के नेता व कर्मी।
  • कर्मचारी महासंघ के आह्वान पर कलमबंद हड़ताल पर रहे करीब 350 शिक्षकेत्तर कर्मी

बिहार राज्य विश्वविद्यालय एवं महाविद्यालय कर्मचारी महासंघ के आह्वान पर मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय में ससमय वेतन, पेंशन, सेवांत लाभ, अनुकंपा पर जल्द बहाली, सीनेट चुनाव, सेवा संपुष्टि आदि मांगों को लेकर प्रक्षेत्र के अंतर्गत 17 कॉलेजोें के लगभग 350 शिक्षकेत्तर कर्मी बुधवार को कलमबंद हड़ताल पर रहे।

कलमबंद हड़ताल करते हुए विवि के मुख्य द्वार पर प्रक्षेत्र के अध्यक्ष गुंजेश कुमार सिंह एवं मंत्री रविन्द्र कुमार के नेतृत्व में मुख्यालय के कर्मियों ने जोरदार नारों के साथ प्रदर्शन भी किया। कर्मचारी महासंघ के नेताओं के अनुसार विवि प्रशासन की ओर आंदोलन को समाप्त कराने को लेकर कोई ठोस पहल नहीं होने पर गुरुवार को विवि सहित सभी 17 अंगीभूत कॉलेजों के कर्मचारी सामूहिक अवकाश के साथ विवि के समक्ष धरना पर बैठेंगे।

अध्यक्ष गुजेश कुमार सिंह एवं मंत्री रविन्द्र कुमार ने कहा कि विवि प्रशासन अगर हमारी 11 सूत्री मांगों एवं वेतन, पेंशन व अन्य सेवांत लाभ पर त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए सम्मानजनक वार्ता करना चाहता है, तो सभी कर्मचारियों की उपस्थिति में खुले तौर पर वार्ता होगी। बंद कमरे मेें कोई वार्ता नहीं होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि झूठे आश्वासनों के सहारे कर्मचारियों को ठगने का वर्षों का लंबा दौर बीत गया।

हमारी तमाम मांगें न्यायोचित हैं, जो अविलंब पूरी होनी चाहिए। विवि के कर्मचारियों काे ना ही समय पर वेतन, अवकाशप्राप्त कर्मियों को ना ही पेंशन व सेवांत लाभ ही मिलता है। विवि के एक कर्मी को छह माह से कार्य करने के बावजूद वेतन नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

अनुकंपा आश्रितों को साल भर से नियुक्ति नहीं मिली है। सीनेट का चुनाव लंबित है। विवि में सब कुछ काेरे आश्वासनों एवं घोषणाओं के सहारे चल रहा है। मांगों पर कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो 6 जनवरी से निश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर अवश्यंभावी है।

