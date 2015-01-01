पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:26 और 27 नवंबर को ट्रेड यूनियनों की होगी हड़ताल: गजाधर रजक

जमुई3 घंटे पहले
बैठक में भाग लेते वामदल के नेता।
  • वामदलों के ट्रेड यूनियनों की बैठक में लिया गया निर्णय

वामदलों के ट्रेड यूनियनों एटक, सीटू, एक्टू की संयुक्त बैठक सीपीआई जिला कार्यालय में गजाधर रजक की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में गजाधर रजक ने कहा कि 26 नवंबर को अंबेडकर चौक से मार्च निकाला जाएगा जो बाजार होते हुए पुन: अंबेडकर चौक पर आकर सभा में तब्दील हो जाएगी। इस कार्यक्रम में जिले भर से निर्माण मजदूर, बीड़ी मजदूर, विद्यालय रसोईया, आशा कर्मी, आदि भाग लेंगे। जबकि 27 नवंबर को जिले के सभी प्रखंड मुख्यालय पर वामदलों की ओर से कृषि बिल, चार श्रम कोड, निजीकरण, आदि जनविरोधी सवालों को लेकर प्रदर्शन व धरना दिया जाएगा। बैठक में भाकपा जिला सचिव नवल किशोर सिंह, भाकपा माले जिला सचिव शंभू शरण सिंह, बीडी मजदूर नेता सूर्य मोहन रावत,सीटू नेता नरेश यादव,ऐक्टू नेता बासुदेव राय, जयराम तुरी छात्र नेता बाबू साहब, गंगा वर्णवाल, गोविंद यादव, निर्माण मजदूर नेता सत्येंद्र पासवान आदि उपस्थित थे।

