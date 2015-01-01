पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:एक एकड़ 30 डिसमिल जमीन के लिए दो पक्षों में मारपीट, एक की मौत, छह घायल

जमुई/ झाझा15 घंटे पहले
रेफरल अस्पताल में इलाज कराने पहुंचे मारपीट में घायल।
  • जमीन में जबरन लगाई फसल और काटने गया तो जमीन मालिक ने किया विरोध, मारपीट
  • जमीन को लेकर कोर्ट में भी चल रही सुनवाई, जबरन जमीन जोतने का आरोप
  • घायल की जमुई ले जाते वक्त हुई मौत

लंबे समय से चले आ रहे जमीन विवाद में हुई मारपीट में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई जबकि दर्जनभर लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों का रेफरल अस्पताल झाझा में इलाज किया जा रहा है। मामला झाझा थानाक्षेत्र के छुछनरिया गांव की है। गांव निवासी गोपाल मंडल के नाम पर 1 एकड़ 48 डिसमिल जमीन है और बेनी मंडल के नाम पर 1 एकड़ 30 डिसमिल जमीन है। वहीं, बेनी मंडल जबरन गोपाल मंडल के भी सभी जमीन पर कब्जा जमाए है। पिछले दिनों उसमें फसल भी लगाई गई थी। इसे लेकर लम्बे समय से विवाद चला आ रहा है। इस जमीन विवाद को लेकर कोर्ट में भी शिकायत दर्ज है और सुनवाई चल रही है। रविवार को गोपाल मंडल के परिजन नेपाली मंडल एवं अन्य अपने बंदोबस्त जमीन पर बेनी मंडल के द्वारा लगाये फसल काटने का विरोध करने लगे। तभी उनलोगों के द्वारा जानलेवा हमला कर दिया गया। जिसमें दर्जनभर लोग घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए रेफरल अस्पताल झाझा लाया गया जहां से गंभीर घायलों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए जमुई रेफर कर दिया। इधर, जमुई जाने के दौरान रास्ते में ही एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई।

पहले झूठे केस में फंसाकर जमीन में लगा दी थी फसल
अस्पताल में इलाज अशोक मंडल ने बताया कि उनलोगों की बंदोबस्ती जमीन घर से कुछ दूरी स्थित जंगल के पास है। उक्त जमीन पर बेनी मंडल जबरन कब्जा जमाये है। वहीं, कुछ माह पूर्व उसके द्वारा एक झूठे केस में फंसाकर उन लोगों को जेल भेजवा दिया और उसके जमीन पर धान की रोपनी करवा दी। रविवार को खेत पर जब वे घनश्याम मंडल, गोपाल मंडल, त्रिलोकी मंडल, कपिल मंडल, सिकंदर मंडल, गौतम मंडल, सावित्री मंडल, कुणाल कुमार, साजिया देवी, कांति देवी, किशोरी मंडल पहुंचे और फसल काटने से मना किया तो बेनी मंडल, राजा मंडल, गौरी मंडल, सुदामा मंडल, मक्खन मंडल, राजेश मंडल, जितेन्द्र मंडल, धर्मेंद्र मंडल, पिंटू मंडल, मंटू मंडल, मनोज मंडल, प्रमोद मंडल, अशोक मंडल सहित अन्य दर्जनभर लोग अपने हाथ में लिए पिस्तौल, तलवार, टांगी, रॉड, लाठी-डंडा आदि से लैस होकर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। जिसमें किसी तरह जान बचाकर सभी वहां से भागे।

तहकीकात: घायलों से लिए बयान पर जांच में जुटी पुलिस
इधर, सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए रेफरल अस्पताल झाझा लाया गया। जहां झाझा थानाध्यक्ष श्रीकांत कुमार पुलिस बल के साथ अस्पताल पहुंचे और घायलों का फर्द बयान लिया। बयान दर्ज होने के बाद पुलिस आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई में जुट गई है। घायलों का इलाज कर रहे डाॅ. कृष्ण मुरारी बंका ने बताया कि आठ लोगों को गंभीर चोट लगने के कारण उन्हें बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया है। अन्य बचे लोगों का झाझा में ही इलाज किया जा रहा है।

घायलों के बयान पर हो रही प्राथमिकी दर्ज
जमीन विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों के बीच मारपीट में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है। पुलिस घायलों के बयान पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई कर रही है।
-श्रीकांत कुमार, थानाध्क्ष, झाझा थाना

