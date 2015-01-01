पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:कोचिंग सेंटर में दो युवाओं से मारपीट फायरिंग के बाद की छुरेबाजी, 2 जख्मी

अलीगंज15 घंटे पहले
  • अलीगंज अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद दोनों घायलों को कर दिया रेफर

चंद्रदीप थाना क्षेत्र के पंडित सर कोचिंग सेंटर पर रविवार को दस बजे पढ़ने गएआढ़ा गांव के मो अलहुद के साथ इसी गांव के मो. आसिर, मो. यासिर, मो. राशिद अकारण तीनों मिलकर मारपीट करने लगा। मारपीट देख बगल में रूवी जूता दुकान संचालक मो. इकबाल जब बीच बचाव करने लगा तो वे तीनों मिलकर दोनों को छुरे घोपकर घायल कर दिया। घायल मो इकबाल ने बताया तीनों युवक पिस्तौल से फायरिंग करने लगा और उसके रेडिमेट व जूता दुकान में घुसकर गल्ला में रखे 16 हजार नगदी लूट लिया। घायल ने बताया कि खून से लहुलुहान व गोली की फायरिंग सुन आस पास के सभी दुकानदारप्रतिष्ठान को बंद कर भागने लगे। घटना के बाद परिवार के सदस्यों ने घायल अवस्था में अलीगंज अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए पहुंचाया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद दोनों घायल युवक को पटना के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया है। पीडित परिजनों ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना चंद्रदीप पुलिस को दी गई है। इधर घटना के बाद पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुटी हुई है।

