लुट:यूको बैंक शाखा से रुपए निकालकर जा रहे वृद्ध से 20 हजार की छिनतई

गिद्धौर3 घंटे पहले
सीसीटीवी में कैद बदमाश।
  • अलखपुरा गांव निवासी फौदी यादव ने थाने में दर्ज कराई शिकायत

मौरा पंचायत अंतर्गत पड़ने वाले अलखपुरा गांव निवासी 70 वर्षीय फौदी यादव से एक उच्चके ने 20 हजार रुपये छिनकर भागगया। बैंक में लगे सीसीटीवी में उचक्के की तस्वीर कैद हो गई है। बताया जाता है किअलखपुरा गांव निवासी फौदी यादव गिद्धौर के राजमहल रोड स्थित यूको बैंक शाखा से रुपये निकासी को लेकर आये थे। राशि निकासी के दौरान उन्होंने बैंक परिसर में मौजूद किसी युवक से निकासी फॉर्म भरवाया। इसके बाद रुपये की गिनती नहींआने के कारण उक्त लड़के को गिनती करने दिया। इसी क्रम में उक्त लड़का उनके बीस हजार रुपये को लेकर मौके से बैंक परिसर से फरार हो गया। पीड़ित फौदी यादव ने जानकारी देते बताया कि पैसे की गिनती नहीं आने के कारण मैंने उक्त लड़के से मदद मांगी लेकिन वो मेरे पैसे को लेकर भाग खड़ा हुआ। इधर इस घटना की सूचना थानाध्यक्ष आशीष कुमार को मिलते ही घटना स्थल यूको बैंक पहुंचकर मामले की जांचकी। पीड़ित द्वारा गिद्धौर थाना में लिखित आवेदन दिया गया है। इधर इस घटना के बाद से यूको बैंक के शाखा प्रबंधक अनीश राज आनंद ने खाता धारकों से ऐसे अनजान आदमी से मदद न लेने की अपील की है।

