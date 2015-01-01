पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत पर संदेह:चकाई के यूको बैंक कर्मचारी की संदिग्ध परिस्थिति में मौत, बंद कमरे में मिला शव

जमुई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैंककर्मी की मौत के बाद शाखा के बाहर खड़े कर्मचारी।
  • सूचना के बाद पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर कमरे को किया सील
  • पटना के दीघा का रहने वाला था मृतक, वर्ष 2000 से ही चकाई स्थित यूको बैंक में कर रहा था काम

चकाई के यूको बैंक में संविदा पर कार्यरत चतुर्थवर्गीय कर्मचारी 46 वर्षीय अमरनाथ कुमार की संदेहास्पद स्थिति में मौत हो गई। घटना की जानकारी तब हुई जब सोमवार की सुबह काफी देर तक वह कमरे से बाहर नहीं निकला तो आस-पास के लोग उसे उठाने उसके कमरे के पास गया। कमरे का दरवाजा अंदर से बंद था। लोगों को लगा कि शायद तबियत खराब होगी इसलिए काफी देर तक सो रहा है। उसे उठाने के लिए लोगों ने दरवाजे को काफी देर तक खटखटाया लेकिन दरवाजा नहीं खुला। लोगों को अनहोनी की आशंका हुई और सभी मिलकर दरवाजा तोड़कर अंदर प्रवेश किए तो अमरनाथ अपने पलंग पर चित लेटा था और उसके मुंह से हल्का झाग निकल रहा था। उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। लोगों द्वारा इसकी सूचना चकाई थाने की पुलिस को दी गई। इधर, बैंक कर्मियों की सूचना के बाद चकाई थानाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार अन्य पुलिस जवानों के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और मामले की छानबीन शुरू कर दी। कमरे के अंदर सबकुछ ठीक-ठाक था, किसी प्रकार की कोई संदेहास्पद वस्तु पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लगी। पुलिस ने घटना की सूचना मृतक अमरनाथ कुमार के परिजनों को दी और शव को जब्त कर उक्त कमरे को सील कर दिया। साथ ही बैंक कर्मियों से मृतक के बारे में पूछताछ कर कई प्रकार की जानकारी ली।

बैंक के ही एक कमरे में अकेले रहते थे अमरनाथ
मृतक अमरनाथ कुमार पटना जिला के दीघा का रहने वाला है। उसका परिवार में दो पुत्र और पत्नी है जो पटना के दीघा में रहते हैं और वह अकेले बैंक के ही एक कमरे में रहता था। बैंक में उसके सहयोगियों ने बताया कि रविवार की देर शाम वह अपने परिवार से बात कर रहा था। इसके बाद वह खाना खाया और सोने चला गया। उसके बाद क्या हुआ किसी को कुछ पता नहीं है। सुबह उसका शव बरामद हुआ। बैंक मैनेजर रत्नेश्वर प्रसाद ने बताया कि अमरनाथ एक अच्छे विचार के व्यक्ति थे। उनसे किसी का कोई विवाद नहीं था। वे काफी बीमार रहा करते थे। उन्होंने बताया कि वे हाई ब्लडप्रेसर, डायबिटीज के अलावे सांस की बीमारी से भी ग्रसित थे। मौत कैसे ही यह जांच का विषय है, इस संबंध में मैं कुछ नहीं बता सकता, पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

पोस्टमार्टम के बाद होगा मौत के कारणों का खुलासा
घटना की जांच कर रहे चकाई थानाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार ने बताया कि कमरे की पूरी जांच की गई लेकिन कहीं से कुछ ऐसा नहीं मिला कि इसे हत्या प्रतीत हो। कमरा भी अंदर से बंद था। सहयोगियों द्वारा बताया गया है कि वे कई प्रकार के बीमारी से ग्रस्त थे। परिजनों को सूचना दी गई है। पटना से आने के बाद परिजनों के बयान पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मौत कैसे हुआ इसका खुलासा पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही पता चलेगा। परिजनों के आने के बाद शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया जाएगा।

