कैंपस अलर्ट:जमुई व खगड़िया कॉलेजों के 54 अभ्यर्थियों का सत्यापन

जमुई/मुंगेर4 घंटे पहले
काउंटर पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ाते अभ्यर्थी।
  • मुंगेर विवि में बीएड की पहली सूची में चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के प्रमाण पत्रों को हुआ भौतिक सत्यापन
  • 163 अभ्यर्थियों का सत्यापन होगा आज

मुंगेर विश्वविद्यालय में सोमवार को सीईटी बीएड, 2020 में पहली काउंसिलिंग के बाद चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के प्रमाण पत्रों का भौतिक सत्यापन किया गया। सुबह 10 बजे शुरू हुए सत्यापन की गति थोड़ी धीमी रही। कतारबद्ध अभ्यर्थी मास्क पहने थे, मगर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल नहीं रख रहे थे। इसके लिए कोबरा बटालियन के जवानों को खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। सोमवार को पांच बीएड कॉलेजों में से दो बीएड कॉलेजों-जमुई बीएड कॉलेज, जमुई व बीएड टीचर्स ट्रेनिंग कॉलेज, खगड़िया के लिए चयनित अभ्यर्थियों के प्रमाण पत्रों की जांच की गई। उनकी बायोमेट्रिक जांच की गई। सत्यापन के दौरान जमुई बीएड कॉलेज से प्रतिनिधि के तौर पर प्रो. राजीव कुमार व खगड़िया से प्रतिनिधि के रूप में पंकज कुमार थे। विवि के सीईटी बीएड नोडल पदाधिकारी डाॅ. मुकेश सिन्हा ने बताया कि पहली काउंसिलिंग के बाद जमुई बीएड कॉलेज से 48 अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया गया था। इसमें 33 ने उपस्थित होकर अपने प्रमाण पत्रों का सत्यापन कराया। उसी तरह खगड़िया बीएड कॉलेज से 26 अभ्यर्थियों का पहली सूची में चयन हुआ था, जिसमें 21 अभ्यर्थियों ने उपस्थित होकर प्रमाण पत्रों का सत्यापन कराया। उन्होंने बताया कि शेष बचे अभ्यर्थियों के प्रमाण पत्रों का सत्यापन 25 नवंबर को किया जाएगा।

163 अभ्यर्थियों के प्रमाण पत्रों का सत्यापन आज
नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. मुकेश सिन्हा ने बताया कि मंगलवार को शेष तीन कॉलेजों के अभ्यर्थियों के प्रमाण पत्रों का भौतिक सत्यापन किया जाएगा। इसमें महात्मा गांधी बीएड कॉलेज, लखीसराय से 58, साईं बीएड कॉलेज, शेखपुरा से 52 व रहमानी बीएड कॉलेज, मुंगेर से 53 अभ्यर्थी शामिल हैं। मंगलवार को विवि में तीनों कॉलेजों से 163 अभ्यर्थी प्रमाण पत्रों के भौतिक सत्यापन में शामिल होंगे।

