दुस्साहस:साउंड बॉक्स बजाने से मना करने पर चचेरे भाई ने बहन सहित चार पर तलवार चलाया

जमुई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर अस्पताल में घायल का इलाज करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
  • कुछ वर्ष पूर्व हुए जमीन बंटवारा के बाद से दोनों परिवार के बीच चल रहा था विवाद
  • खैरा थानाक्षेत्र के जमनीपुर गांव का मामला, पिता-पुत्री गंभीर

पढ़ाई के दौरान चचेरे भाई द्वारा तेज आवाज में साउंडबॉक्स पर गाना बजाने पर चचेरी बहन जब उसे आवाज कम करने और गाना नहीं बजाने को कहा तो दबंग प्रवृत्ति के चचेरे भाई ने बहन के साथ मारपीट करनी शुरू कर दी। वह इतना आक्रोशित हो गया कि बहन पर तलवार से जानलेवा हमला भी कर दिया। बेटी के साथ मारपीट होता देख उसे बचाने जब उसके पिता व अन्य घर वाले आए तो आरोपी उन लोगों पर भी तलवार से हमला कर दिया जिसमें घर के अन्य सदस्य भी घायल हो गए। घटना खैरा थानाक्षेत्र के जमनीपुर गांव की है। पीड़ित परमानंद तांती ने बताया कि उसकी 19 वर्षीय पुत्री ममता कुमारी जब घर में बैठकर पढ़ रही थी तभी मंगलवार की सुबह घर के पास के ही चेचेर भाई राजेश तांती के द्वारा बहुत ही तेज आवाज में साउंडबॉक्स पर गाना बजाया जाने लगा। इससे ममता की पढ़ाई डिस्टर्व होने लगी तो वह राजेश को कम साउंड में बाजा बजाने को कहने उसके पास गई। लेकिन इस बात से राजेश आक्रोशित हो गया और ममता के साथ मारपीट करना शुरू कर दिया। ममता के साथ मारपीट करता देख उसके पिता परमानंद तांती उसे बचाने पहुंचे तो दबंग चचेरे भाई व उसके पिता विंदेश्वरी तांती ने तलवार से दोनों पर हमला कर दिया जिसमें दोनों बुरी तरह से घायल हो गए। बहन और पिता के साथ मारपीट होता देख उसे बचाने पुत्री रानी कुमारी तथा पुत्र संदीप कुमार आया तो उन दोनों के उपर भी तलवार से हमला कर दिया गया जिससे वे दोनों भी घायल हो गए। सभी घायल को इलाज के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खैरा लाया गया जहां ममता कुमारी तथा उसके पिता परमानंद तांती की हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।

पहले भी राजेश अपनी चचेरी बहन के साथ कर चुका है मारपीट
बता दें कि राजेश तांती के द्वारा परमानंद तांती के परिवार के साथ मारपीट की यह पहली घटना नहीं है। इससे पहले भी ममता के साथ राजेश बेरहमी से मारपीट कर चुका है। परमानंद तांती ने बताया कि बिंदेश्वरी तांती के बीच कई वर्षों से जमीन विवाद चला आ रहा है। दोनों आपस में गोतिया हैं और कुछ वर्ष पूर्व बंटवारा के बाद से इन लोगों के बीच विवाद होने लगा। एक साल पहले भी दबंग प्रवृति के राजेश तांती ममता के साथ मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया था। उस दौरान उसके परिवार वालों को जबरन घर से बाहर कर रहा था। लेकिन पुलिस की पहल पर आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई थी, तब जाकर मामला शांत हुआ।

पिता और पुत्र के खिलाफ दर्ज हुई प्राथमिकी
खैरा थाने की पुलिस घायलों से पूछताछ की। घायल परमानंद तांती के फर्द बयान के आधार पर आरोपी राजेश तांती तथा उसके पिता बिंदेश्वरी तांती के खिलाफ खैरा थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर ली गई और पुलिस आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए संभावित ठिकानों पर छापेमारी कर रही है, लेकिन दोनों आरोपी फरार है।

आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए हो रही छापेमारी
मामला संज्ञान में आया है घायल के फर्द बयान के आधार पर प्राथमिकी दर्जकर पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही है। घटना में शामिल सभी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए संभावित ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की जा रही है। जल्द ही उसे गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया।
सीपी यादव, थानाध्यक्ष, खैरा थाना

