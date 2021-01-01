पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता दिवस:'निर्भीक होकर अपने मताधिकार का करेंगे प्रयोग'

जमुई4 घंटे पहले
सोमवार को शपथ लेते डीएम, एसपी व अन्य पदाधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सोमवार को शपथ लेते डीएम, एसपी व अन्य पदाधिकारी।
  • समाहरणालय के संवाद कक्ष में पदाधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों ने ली मतदाता जागरूकता की शपथ

11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के मौके पर समाहरणालय परिसर से लोेगों को जागरूक करने के लिए डीएम अवनीश कुमार सिंह ने हरी झंड़ी दिखा कर मतदाता जागरूकता रैली को रवाना किया। इसमें स्कूल की शिक्षिकाओं समेत बड़ी संख्या में छात्राएं शामिल थी। इसके बाद डीएम ने समाहरणालय स्थित संवाद कक्ष में पदाधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को मतदाता जागरूकता की शपथ दिलवाई। शपथ में कहा गया कि हम लोकतांत्रिक परम्पराओं की मर्यादा बनाएं रखेंगे। साथ ही स्वतंत्र निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण निर्वाचन की गरिमा को अक्षुण्ण रखते हुए निर्भीक होकर धर्म वर्ग जाति समुदाय भाषा अथवा अन्य किसी भी प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए बिना सभी निर्वाचनों में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। मौके पर मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा का संदेश भी लोगों को सुनाया गया। डीएम ने 25 नव मतदाताओं को वोटर आईडी दिया गया। जिसमें शाजिया प्रवीण, साहाब अनवर, पूनम कुमारी, सूरज कुमार, जीनत प्रवीण, सोनी खातून, रचना भारती, आेम राजपूत, विवेक कुमार सिंह, मो. शोएब अख्तर, सुरभी कुमारी, प्राची प्रिया, सीमा कुमारी, मो. इश्तेकार, अंकित राज, सिमरण कुमारी,ज्योती कुमारी, छोटू कुमार, शुभम कुमार, अक्षत सुमन बंका, हर्षित बालोदिया, काजल कुमारी, विभा कुमारी, सचिन कुमार व संतोष कुमार शामिल है। मौके पर डीडीसी अरिफ अहसन, एडीएम कुमार संजय प्रसाद, एसडीओ प्रतिभा रानी, डीसीएलआर कुमार सिर्द्धार्थ, डीएसपी मुख्यालय लाल बाबू यादव, भावानंद राय, राघवेन्द्र शामिल थे।

