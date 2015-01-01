पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:डायन का आरोप लगाकर महिला के साथ की मारपीट

खैरा2 घंटे पहले
  • बीच-बचाव को आई बहू के साथ किया दुर्व्यवहार

थाना क्षेत्र के दानसिंहडीह गांव में कुछ दबंग प्रवृत्ति के लोगों ने डायन का आरोप लगाकर एक महिला के साथ मारपीट की। इस दौरान बीच-बचाव करने पहुंची बहू के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया और उसके अन्य परिजनों के साथ भी मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया। घटना को लेकर पीड़ित पक्ष के लोगों ने एसपी को आवेदन देकर उचित कार्रवाई करने की गुहार लगाई है। आवेदन में उक्त गांव निवासी बेचन दास की पत्नी आरती देवी ने बताया कि वह अपने सास और बच्चों के साथ अपने घर में सोई हुई थी। इसी दौरान गांव निवासी मुकुंद रविदास, दीपक दास तथा दोनों का पिता रामरूप दास उसके घर में घुस गया और उसकी सास को उठाकर जमीन पर पटक दिया। उन लोगों ने उसकी सास पर डायन होने का आरोप लगाकर उसके साथ मारपीट किया और गाली गलौज करने लगा। जब वह बीच बचाव करने पहुंची तब उन लोगों ने उसके साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया और उसके पति तथा बच्चों के साथ बुरी तरह मारपीट की। इस घटना में उसके सास का हाथ टूट गया है।

