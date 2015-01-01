पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सड़क किनारे डंप बालू से ऑटो दुर्घटनाग्रस्त गंगा स्नान कर लौट रही महिला की हुई मौत

जमुई8 घंटे पहले
महिला की मौत के बाद गमगीन परिजन।
  • जमुई-लखीसराय मुख्य मार्ग के मंझवे गांव के पास घटी घटना
  • हाथिदह स्थित सिमरिया घाट से गंगा स्नान कर लौट रही थी महिला

छठ पर्व को लेकर व्रतियों का काफिला गंगा स्नान के लिए लगातार जा रहा है। इसी क्रम में हाथिदह स्थित सिमरिया घाट से गंगा स्नान कर ऑटो से लौट रहे छठ व्रतियों से भरी ऑटो अचानक दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई जिससे एक छठ व्रती महिला की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं हादसे में दो महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। बताया जाता है कि सोमवार को सदर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के अमरथ गांव के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता धीरज मोदी के द्वारा कई वाहनों से गांव के छठ व्रतियों को गंगा स्नान के लिए बेगूसराय जिले के सिमरिया घाट भेजा जा रहा था। वहीं सोमवार की रात करीब 8 बजे के करीब लौटने के क्रम में जमुई-लखीसराय मुख्य मार्ग के मंझवे गांव के समीप सड़क किनारे अवैध बालू कारोबारियों द्वारा सड़क किनारे बालू का डंप किया गया है। उसी डंप बालू में फंसकर ऑटो अनियंत्रित हो गई और सड़क पर पलट गई। ऑटो दुर्घटना होने से ऑटो पर सवार अमरथ निवासी दुर्गा चौधरी की 50 वर्षीय पत्नी गीता देवी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि इस दुर्घटना में शांति देवी, जमनी देवी बुरी तरह से घायल हो गई जिसे इलाज के लिए शहर के एक निजी क्लीनिक में भर्ती कराया गया था। इधर निजी क्लीनिक में दोनों की इलाज के दौरान स्थिति खराब होने लगी तो मंगलवार की सुबह दोनों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया जहां जांच के दौरान चिकित्सकों ने दोनों को खतरे से बाहर बताया है। वहीं घटना की जानकारी के बाद सदर थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया और पूरे मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

नशे में स्टंट करने के दौरान दो बाइक की सीधी टक्कर में मामा-भांजा घायल
जमुई | शराब के नशे में धुत होकर स्टंट करने के दौरान दो बाइकों के बीच आमने-सामने की टक्कर हो गई। इस दुर्घटना में मामा और भांजा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। दोनों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया है। बताया जाता है कि बांका जिले के सरदारा निवासी सत्येंद्र पंडित अपने भगना राजेश पंडित के साथ बाइक पर सवार होकर जांडिस की दवाई लेने के लिए जमुई आ रहा था। इसी दौरान लक्ष्मीपुर प्रखंड के केनुहट मोड़ के समीप मामा भांजे ने शराब पीया उसके बाद वह बाइक पर सवार होकर जमुई की ओर आ रहा था। तभी मलयपुर लक्ष्मीपुर मुख्य मार्ग के बाबा ढाबा के समीप शराब के नशे में धुत राजेश पंडित के द्वारा चलते बाइक पर स्टंट करने लगा, तभी सामने से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार दूसरे बाइक के बीच आमने-सामने जोरदार टक्कर हो गई। जिसमें मामा और भांजा बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गया। इस घटना के दौरान दूसरे बाइक पर सवार युवक मौके से फरार हो गया। घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा दोनों घायल को एंबुलेंस के द्वारा इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया। जहां राजेश के सिर में चोट आने के कारण उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई थी।

