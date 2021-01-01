पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रक की चपेट में आने से मजदूर की मौत

  • कटौना सीमेंट गोदाम से काम कर साइकिल से लौट रहा था घर
  • आक्रोशित लोगों ने रोड जाम कर किया विरोध

मलयपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कटौना सीमेंट गोदाम से काम कर अपने घर लौट रहे साइकिल सवार मजदूर को बालू लदे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कुचल दिया जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित लोगों ने कटौना मोड़ के पास सड़क जाम कर पुलिस प्रशासन के विरुद्ध नारेबाजी किया। बताया जाता है कि कटौना गांव निवासी गोंगो रावत का पुत्र धारो रावत गिद्धौर प्रखंड के नवादा गांव में रहता था जो प्रत्येक दिन अपने साइकिल से कटौना स्थित सीमेंट गोदाम में मजदूरी करने आता था। जो शुक्रवार की देर शाम 7:15 पर काम समाप्त कर वह अपने साइकिल से घर लौट रहा था। तभी जमुई- गिद्धौर मुख्य मार्ग के कटौना मोड़ के समीप बालू लदे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक चालक ने उसे कुचल दिया जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं घटना के बाद बालू लदे ट्रक चालक वाहन लेकर लक्ष्मीपुर की ओर फरार हो गया जिसे मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस द्वारा उसे खदेड़कर ट्रक चालक को लक्ष्मीपुर से गिरफ्तार कर पुलिस लाइन लाया है। जबकि स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि कटौना मोड़ से पहले चेकिंग कर रहे स्थानीय थाने के पुलिस दलों को देखकर बालू लदे ट्रक को पुलिस उसे रोककर रुपए मांगते है जिसको लेकर चालक पुलिस को देख ट्रक चालक वाहन की रफ्तार बढ़ा दिया और टर्निंग पर साइकिल सवार को कुचल दिया जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। ट्रक चालक द्वारा साइकिल सवार मजदूर को कुचले जाने से नाराज स्थानीय ग्रामीण आक्रोशित हो गए और जमुई- गिद्धौर मुख्य मार्ग के कटौना मोड़ के समीप दोनों ओर से सड़क जाम कर दिया। और पुलिस प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर रहे थे। वही खबर लिखे जाने तक घंटों सड़क जाम रहा लेकिन पुलिस मौके पर नहीं पहुंची जिससे उक्त मार्ग से गुजरने वाले यात्रियों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा।

