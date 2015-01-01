पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:साइकिल सवार युवक को वाहन ने मारी टक्कर, देवघर में हुई मौत

चकाई7 घंटे पहले
हादसे में युवक की मौत के बाद गमगीन परिजन।
  • चकाई-देवघर मुख्य मार्ग पर मोहलिया मोड़ के समीप घटी घटना
  • हरिआंधी का लालू पंडित दुकान बंद कर लौट रहा था घर

अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से एक साइकिल सवार 18 वर्षीय युवक की मौत हो गई। घटना चकाई-देवघर मुख्य मार्ग पर मोहलिया मोड़ के समीप की है। घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने इलाज के लिए घायल युवक को स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए देवघर रेफर कर दिया गया। परिजनों द्वारा घायल व्यक्ति को देवघर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गईं। मृतक व्यक्ति की पहचान हरिआंधी गांव निवासी शंकर पंडित का पुत्र लालू पंडित(18)के रूप में की गई। इस संबंध में मृतक के परिजनों ने बताया कि मृतक लालू पंडित चकाई - देवघर मुख्य मार्ग स्थित मोहलिया मोड़ के समीप अपने साइकिल दुकान से सोमवार की रात घर हरिआंधी गांव लौट रहा था। इसी दौरान दुकान से कुछ ही दूरी पर अज्ञात वाहन ने उसे कुचल दिया जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। वही परिजनों के द्वारा उसे आनन-फानन में चकाई रेफरल अस्पताल लाया गया जहां चिकित्सकों द्वारा प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे बेहतर इलाज हेतु देवघर सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।जहां इलाज के दौरान घायल युवक की मौत हो गई। वही मौत की खबर मिलते हैं परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया।

ट्रेन से कटकर एक व्यक्ति की मौत, मृतक की पहचान नहीं
बरहट| जमुई स्टेशन के आउटर सिग्नल के बाद तीन पुलिया के समीप एक व्यक्ति की मौत ट्रेन से कट कर हो गई। धान काट रहे ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि तेज रफ्तार से आ रही पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के चालक ने काफी हॉर्न भी दिया लेकिन ट्रेन आते देख व्यक्ति पटरी पर लेट गया। ट्रेन के गुजरते ही उसका सर कटकर धड़ से अलग हो गया और उसकी मौत हो गई। सूचना के बाद स्थानीय मलयपुर थाने व जीआरपी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

कोरोना से एक व्यक्ति की मौत के बाद महाराजगंज बाजार में भय का माहौल
जमुई | जमुई के सिकंदरा निवासी कोरोना संक्रमित विजय शंकर की भागलपुर में मौत के बाद उनके आस-पास के लोगों में कोरोना को लेकर भय व्याप्त है। कुछ दिन पहले उनकी तबियत बिगड़ी और उनका इलाज कराया जा रहा था। इसी दौरान सदर अस्पताल में जब उनका कोरोना टेस्ट हुआ और उन्हें बेहतर इलाज के लिए भागलपुर भेजा गया था। भागलपुर में ही उनकी मौत हो गई। इधर, घटना के बाद जहां एक ओर महाराजगंज बाजार के लोगों में भय है, वहीं दूसरी ओर बाजार में लोग बिना मास्क घूम रहे हैं। बाजार में लग रही भीड़ से कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ता जा रहा है। लगातार पुलिस प्रशासन लोगों को मास्क नहीं पहनने पर एक हजार रुपये फाइन वसूलने की जानकारी भी दे रहे हैं।

