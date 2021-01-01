पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेल-खिलाड़ी:चितोचक ने महापुर को 19 रन से हराकर जीता फाइनल

झाझा30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विजेता टीम को पुरस्कार देते अतिथि। - Dainik Bhaskar
विजेता टीम को पुरस्कार देते अतिथि।
  • लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी महापुर की टीम महज 100 रन पर ही सिमटी

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के बोसबगान खेल मैदान में मां काली चितोचक क्लब की ओर से किक्रेट टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल मुकाबला आयोजित किया गया। जिसका उद्घाटन मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में मौजूद मनोज शर्मा, बी.डी.राम, बीके यादव, बिनोद यादव ने संयुक्त रूप से फीता काटकर किया। फाइनल मुकाबला चितोचक बनाम महापुर टीम के बीच खेला गया। दोनों टीमों के बीच हुये टाॅस में चितोचक टीम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का निर्णय लिया और निर्धारित 14 ओवर में 119 रन बनाया।

लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी टीम महज 100 रन पर ही सिमटी, राजन बने मैन ऑफ द मैच
वहीं जबाबी पारी खेलने उतरी महापुर टीम 14 ओवर में अपने सभी विकेट गंवाते हुये 100 रन ही बना पाई। 19 रन से चितोचक की टीम विजयी घोषित हुई। विजेता टीम को अतिथियों के द्वारा पुरस्कार दिया गया। मैच में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ी राजन कुमार को मेन आॅफ द मैच के पुरस्कार से नवाजा गया। मौके पर मौजूद अतिथियों ने दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ी का उत्साह बढ़ाते हुये कहा कि खेल में हारजीत होती है, इसलिये हारने वाले टीम निराश न हों बल्कि अपने खेल में और निखार लायें ताकि अगले मैच में वह जीत सुनिश्चत कर सकें। टूर्नामेंट आयोजन करने वाले क्लब के टीम को शांतिपूर्ण प्रतियोगिता करने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया। खेल में निर्णायक की भूमिका अनुज कुमार, रौशन कुमार ने निभाई। मौके पर आयोजनकर्ता सौरभ कुमार, संदीप कुमार, पप्पू कुमार, बिक्की कुमार, रोहित कुमार, मोहित कुमार सहित बड़ी संख्या में खेल प्रेमी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser