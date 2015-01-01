पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:मछली पकड़ने को लेकर दो भाईयों के साथ हुई मारपीट

झाझा3 घंटे पहले
निजी पोखर से मछली पकड़ने के दौरान दो भाईयों पर उसके गोतिया के द्वारा मारपीट किए जाने का मामला थाना में दर्ज किया गया। थानाक्षेत्र अंतर्गत धवटिया गांव निवासी बबलु पंडित ने बताया कि रविवार को वे अपने पोखर पर मछली निकालने के लिए गया तो उसके गोतिया सुबोध पंडित, शंकर पंडित, कृष्णा पंडित, देवनंदन पंडित, नवलेश पंडित, योगेन्द्र पंडित, सिकंदर पंडित, गायत्री देवी ये लोग गाली गलौज करने लगा। जब इस बात का विरोध किया तो उनलोगों ने मारपीट करना शुरू कर दिया। मारपीट के दौरान उसके सिर पर लाठी से प्रहार कर उसे घायल कर दिया।

महिला के साथ मारपीट जेवर व नगदी की लूटपाट
झाझा | घर में घुसकर एक महिला के साथ मारपीट करते हुए जेवर एवं नगदी लूट लेने का मामला थाना में दर्ज किया गया। खैरन गांव की उर्मिला देवी ने बताया कि उसके गोतिया विकास यादव, मुकेश यादव, मेघन यादव, शारदा देवी, गुड़िया देवी ये सभी लोग हथियार से लैस होकर जबरन घर में घुसकर गाली गलौज करने लगा। विरोध किया तो वे लोग जान मारने की धमकी देते हुए मारपीट करने लगा। मारपीट के क्रम में जेवर एवं घर में बक्सा में रखा दस हजार रुपये नगदी, अनाज उठाकर चला गया। पुलिस आगे की कार्रवाई में जुट गई है।

