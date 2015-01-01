पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वसूली:मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों से वसूला गया जुर्माना

झाझा3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले को देखने के बावजूद लोगों के द्वारा की जा रही लापरवाही पर नकेल कसने के लिए पुलिस ने वैसे लोगों के खिलाफ मास्क चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। थानाध्यक्ष श्रीकांत कुमार, एएसआई अनिल कुमार, राजकुमार पासवान सहित अन्य पुलिस पदाधिकारियों व जवानों ने बाजार में मास्क चेकिंग अभियान चलाते हुए बिना मास्क के घूम रहे दर्जनों लोगों से जुर्माना वसूला। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि डीजीपी पटना और एसपी जमुई के आदेशानुसार यह अभियान चलाया गया है। थानाध्यक्ष ने लोगों से अपील की है कि बाजार में बेवजह न घूमे। घर से निकलते वक्त लोग मास्क का अवश्य प्रयोग करें इसके अलावे कोविड-19 में सरकार के द्वारा जो भी दिशा निर्देश जारी किया गया उसका अवश्य पालन करें।

