अगलगी:खलियान में रखे धान की पुंज में लगी आग

झाझा10 घंटे पहले
  • दो किसानों को लाखों का हुआ नुकसान

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सर्किल नंबर एक में खेत में रखे धान की पुंज में आग लग जाने से बोड़वा पंचायत के फतेहरपुर के दो किसानों का पुंज जल गया। घटना सुबह लगभग 8 बजे की है। दुअरपहड़ी निवासी मूनेश्वर यादव अपने घर से दूर खलियान पर करीबन 20 हजार गठरी का पुंज बनाया गया था। उसी जगह पर फतेहपुर निवासी बोधी यादव का भी करीबन 10 हजार धान की गठरी का बोझा समेट कर रखा गया था। तभी अचानक आग लग गयी। वहीं पास में ही नदी में स्नान कर रही एक महिला ने खलियान से उठते धुंआ को देखा तब आग लगने की सूचना लोगों को दी। शोर सुनकर स्थानीय लोग वहां जमा हुए और दो मोटर पंप सेट मशीन से आग पर काबू पाया, लेकिन तब तक दोनों किसानों का धान पूरी तरह से जलकर राख हो गया। दोनों किसानों ने बताया कि इस घटना में लगभग चार लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। वहीं घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पूर्व जिला पार्षद धर्मदेव यादव मौके पर पहुंचकर ढांढस बंधाया तथा सरकार से किसानों की हुई क्षति पूर्ति का लाभ दिलवाने का आश्वासन दिया। घटना स्थल पर प्रीतम कुमार, अमित कुमार, पप्पू यादव, हरि यादव सहित दुअरपहड़ी और फतेहपुर के ग्रामीणों ने आग बुझाने में एकजुटता दिखाई।

