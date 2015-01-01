पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा:मतगणना काे लेकर पुलिस करती रही गश्त

झाझाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शांति बनाए रखने की अपील करते थानाध्यक्ष।
  • पुलिस प्रशासन हर गतिविधियों पर नजरें टिकाई थी, दिखाई सख्ती

मंगलवार को विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना को लेकर झाझा में पुलिस प्रशासन हर गतिविधियों पर नजरें टिकाई थी। शहर में किसी भी प्रकार की कोई तनाव की स्थिति उत्पन्न न हो इसको लेकर प्रशासन की ओर से गश्ती की जा रही थी। मतगणना के दौरान अफवाहें फैलने से रोकने और शरारती तत्वों पर अंकुश लगाने के मकसद से थानाध्यक्ष श्रीकांत कुमार ने नगर के मुख्य चैराहों और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के संवेदनशील स्थानों पर भी गश्ती बढ़ा दी थी। थानाध्यक्ष इस दौरान लोगों से अपील करते रहे कि किसी भी प्रकार की कोई अफवाह न फैलाए न हीं लोग किसी प्रकार के अफवाहों पर ध्यान दें। लोग शांतिपूर्ण माहौल बनाये रखे। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि अफवाह फैलाने और माहौल खराब करने वाले शरारती तत्वों को किसी भी सूरत में नही बख्शा नहीं जाएग।

