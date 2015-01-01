पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:बहू के साथ मारपीट का विरोध करने पर दबंगों ने सास को पीटा

झाझा7 घंटे पहले
  • 20 हजार नकदी और जेवर ले जाने का आरोप

घर में घुसकर बहु के साथ गांव के ही दो लोगों के द्वारा हाथापाई करते देख बीच बचाव करने गई सास पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया गया। इस हमले में सास गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। मामला थानाक्षेत्र अंतर्गत करमा गांव का है। करमा गांव निवासी महिला नोनवतिया देवी ने थाना में दर्ज आवेदन में बताया कि वे और उसकी बहू घर में अकेली थी। तभी गांव के भूटा यादव, राजेश यादव घर में घुसकर गाली गलौज करते हुए बहु का हाथ पकड़कर खीचने लगा। जब बहू के साथ इस तरह का कार्य करने का सास ने विरोध किया तो उनलोगों ने मेरे उपर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। जिसमे उसके सिर में चोट आइ्र और उंगली कट गई। हल्ला सुनकर जब उसके पति उसे बचाने के लिए आए तो दोनों आरोपियों ने उनके साथ भी मारपीट की। वे लोग हमलोगों को घायल करने के बाद घर में रखे बक्से से 20 हजार रुपये नगदी, जेवर और जमीन का कागजात भी अपने साथ ले गए। इधर शिकायत दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस आगे की कार्रवाई में जुट गई है।

