परेशानी:बोड़वा रामडीह पथ की स्थिति वर्षों से जर्जर, दुर्घटना के शिकार हो रहे लोग

झाझा2 घंटे पहले
बोढ़वा-रामडीह जाने वाली जर्जर सड़क।
  • सड़क की ऐसी स्थिति के बावजूद विभाग या जनप्रतिनिधि नहीं दे रहे ध्यान

प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतगर्त बोड़वा चौक से रामडीह जाने वाली मुख्य पथ का जीर्णोद्धार अबतक नहीं हो पाया है। जिसके कारण आज भी राहगीर जर्जर सड़क पर चलने को विवश हैं। प्रखंड क्षेत्र के महत्वपूर्ण क्षेत्र बोड़वा में जर्जर सड़क की स्थिति का अब तक प्रशासनिक विभाग या फिर कोई जनप्रतिनिधि ध्यान भी नहीं दे रहे। ऐसे में बोड़वा रामडीह सड़क का जीर्णोद्धार हो सके। इधर जर्जर सड़क की दयनीय स्थिति पर ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि बोड़वा चौक पर अब कई तरह की दुकान खुल चुकी है। जिसके कारण बोड़वा चौक के आसपास सहित दूर दराज के ग्रामीणों का यह मुख्य बाजार अब बन चुका है। वहीं रामडीह की ओर जाने वाली मुख्य सड़क की स्थिति पूरी तरह से जर्जर होने के कारण कई बार लोग अपने वाहन लिए सड़क दुर्घटना का शिकार हो जाते हैं। सबसे अधिक परेशानी तब होती है जब बरसात के दिनों में इन सड़कों पर गड्ढे का अनुभव राहगीरों को या फिर वाहन चालक को नहीं मिल पाती है। जिसके कारण लोग सड़क दुर्घटना का शिकार बन बैठते हैं। वहीं कई बार जनप्रतिनिधि से लेकर विभाग को भी पत्र के माध्यम से ध्यान आकृष्ट किया गया लेकिन अब तक सड़क निर्माण नहीं हो पाया है।

