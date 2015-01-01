पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झड़प:भारतीय सीमा से सटे मटीयरवा में तस्कर और पुलिस के बीच भिड़ंत, एक गिरफ्तार

जोगबनी2 दिन पहले
  • पुलिस ने आत्मरक्षा में की एक राउंड हवाई फायरिंग, हताहत नहीं

जोगबनी के इस्लामपुर खुली सीमा से सटे नेपाल भाग मटियरवा कब्रिस्तान के पास तस्करी के समान ले जा रहे तस्करों को रोकने के दौरान तस्कर के संगठित गिरोह के बीच झड़प हो गई। देखते-देखते तस्कर गुट द्वारा सादे पोशाक में आये पुलिस कर्मी को घेर लिया और हाथापाई करने लगा। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने आत्मरक्षा में एक राउंड गोली फायर किया। जिसकी पुष्टि मोरंग एसपी संतोष खडका ने भी किया है। उनसे मिली जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार की अहले सुबह पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि भारी मात्रा में तस्करी के समान को भारत से नेपाल ले जाया जा रहा है। जिसकी सूचना पर जिला पुलिस कार्यालय से अनुसंधान शाखा के पुलिस कर्मी को सीमा इलाके में भेजा गया था। जहा तस्कर गुड्डू उर्फ आरिफ हुसैन सहित अन्य के द्वारा तस्करी का सामान को नेपाल के तरफ भेजा जा रहा था। जिसे रोकने का प्रयास किया गया। पहले से मौजूद एक दर्जन तस्करों ने पुलिस कर्मियों से झगड़ने लगे। जिसमें एक पुलिस कर्मी का हाथ भी चोटिल हो गया। घायल होने के बाद पुलिस जवान ने आत्मरक्षा में एक राउंड फायरिंग की। गोली फायरिंग होने के बाद तस्कर तीतर बितर होकर भाग निकले। घटना स्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस की टीम ने इस घटना में शामिल तस्कर समूह के एक सदस्य 33वर्षीया रवीना खातुन पति गुड्डू को मौके से गिरफ्तार किया है। जबकि पुलिस घटना मे शामिल जहांगीर आलम उर्फ भंगा, कुरसद आलम उर्फ मुन्ना सहित अन्य तस्करों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी कर रही है।

