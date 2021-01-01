पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:हत्याकांड को ले जोगबनी बाजार रहा आंशिक बंद

जोगबनी4 घंटे पहले
  • व्यवसायियों ने थोड़ी देर अपनी-अपनी दुकानें बंद कर जताया विरोध

आये दिन हो रहे आपराधिक घटना से लोगों में भय व्याप्त है। जोगबनी के व्यवसायी भी अपने को असुरक्षित महसूस कर रहे हैं। घटना के विरोध में व्यवसायियों ने जोगबनी बाजार बंद कर अपने सुरक्षा की मांग प्रशासन से किया है। जिसको लेकर व्यवसायियों ने जोगबनी थाना में मांग पत्र दिया है।थाना को दिये मांगपत्र में व्यवसायियों ने कहा कि अंडर आयु के बाइक सवार युवक पर पुलिस सख्ती से निबटे।साथ हीं ऐसे युवकों के बाइक की कागजात का बारीकी से जांच करे,छिनतई की घटना में हुए वृद्धि को रोकने के लिए पुलिस शक्ति से कार्य करे व पूरे जोगबनी में पुलिस गस्ती तेज की जाए।इस सबंध में व्यवसायिक संघ के कमल तापडिय़ा एवं मंटू भगत ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में बढ रहे आपराधिक घटना से व्यवसायी अपने को असुरक्षित महसूस कर रहे हैं।सनद रहे कि सोमवार को फारबिसगंज स्थित निबंधन कार्यालय के पास जोगबनी निवासी रामनारायण साह की हत्या गोली मारकर कर दी गई थी।जिसके विरोध में मंगलवार को जोगबनी बाजार बंद रहा।

