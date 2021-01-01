पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:देश के प्रति सम्मान और आदर का भाव सदैव रखना चाहिए : डॉ. सुग्रीव

जोगबनी30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जोगबनी में संगठन मंत्री का आगमन पर अभाविप कार्यकर्ता । - Dainik Bhaskar
जोगबनी में संगठन मंत्री का आगमन पर अभाविप कार्यकर्ता ।
  • राष्ट्रीय संगठन मंत्री का जोगबनी में कार्यकर्ताओं ने क्या स्वागत

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के राष्ट्रीय सह संगठन मंत्री श्रीनिवास प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री डॉ. सुग्रीव कुमार व विभाग संगठन मंत्री रौशन कुमार का गुरूवार की संध्या जोगबनी आगमन पर अभाविप नगर इकाई जोगबनी ने शॉल ओढ़ाकर व बुके देकर ज़ोरदार स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर संगठन मंत्री ने कहा कि हम भारतीय जिस भी संगठन से जुड़े हो लेकिन हमे अपने अंदर देश के प्रति सम्मान और आदर का भाव सदैव रखना चाहिए। इस मौके पर प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य रविन्द्र सिन्हा, प्रेम सोनी, रवि शंकर यादव, गणेश साहा नगर अध्यक्ष संदीप ठाकुर, नगर मंत्री गोपाल साह, जिला संयोजक आकाश श्रीवास्तव, रूपेश यादव, सह मंत्री अभिनव प्रकाश रॉय, अभिषेक घोष, वल्लभ रॉय ,रितेश नायक,नगर कार्यकारिणी सदस्य दिवाकर ठाकुर, नगर उपाध्यक्ष दीपक झा, गुड्डू साह, विनीत सिन्हा,अंकित कुमार, संजय पोद्दार, अमन रॉय, रंजन पासवान, विक्की कुमार, आशीष कुमार, रोहन सहित दर्जनों कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser